eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 8 September 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 5 September 2025.

Frasers Group

Retailer Frasers Group (LSE:FRAS) is notable on eyeQ for two reasons. A macro relevance score of 66% means the stock is back in a macro regime for the first time since January 2024. It sits 6.3% rich to the overall macro environment, which is enough to trigger a bearish signal.

The macro view suggests poor risk-reward at these levels.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 5 September 2025.

Apple

Last week, a favourable US antitrust ruling allowed Google to continue paying Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to remain its default search engine. That prompted a decent relief rally in both stocks. In Apple’s case, that rally has moved it over 7% above macro fair value. That’s getting very close to triggering a bearish signal.

Tomorrow, Apple launches the iPhone 17, and there are hopes that the sleek new “Air” model will rejuvenate sales after a somewhat underwhelming period for the company. It may be worth waiting for that news but, from a macro perspective, there’s a lot of good news already in the price.