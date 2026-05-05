eyeQ: Burberry, Barclays, M&G, Coca-Cola

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 1 May 2026.

Burberry

Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY)’s full-year results land on 14 May, and the luxury sector backdrop heading into that announcement is uncomfortable.

The Iran conflict has been a meaningful headwind for high-end consumer spending, with luxury stocks broadly under pressure since March. Burberry has not been immune, but eyeQ’s model suggests the stock hasn’t fully repriced to reflect that shift in macro conditions, leaving it just over 3.6% above model value of 1,132p.

That gap isn’t enough for a formal signal, but with results weeks away and the macro environment still unsettled, the risk-reward doesn’t obviously favour adding here.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 1 May 2026.

Coca-Cola Consolidated

Few stocks better capture the defensive mood of 2026 than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

As tariff fears and Middle East tensions rattled riskier corners of the market, investors piled into consumer staples and the stock is up over 35% year to date. From a macro perspective, that safety premium is starting to look stretched, with the stock sitting nearly 20% above eyeQ’s model value of $164.26.

Q1 results land on 6 May and will be worth watching closely.