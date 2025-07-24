FTSE 250 shares round-up: Wickes and Volution up again

A flight to FTSE 250 home improvement-related stocks was today fuelled by Wickes Group (LSE:WIX) and Volution Group (LSE:FAN) after the pair’s latest robust trading performances boosted confidence.

Wickes shares are now 50% higher for this year after interim results showed a return to positive like-for-like sales growth in its projects-based design and installation division.

Building ventilation products firm Volution stands 18% higher in 2025, having forecast earnings for the year to the end of July slightly ahead of the current market consensus.

Volution’s performance benefited from strong organic growth in the UK, particularly residential.

Their updates came as the shares of kitchen supplier Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 index after reporting adjusted sales growth of 4.3% in the first half of 2025.

The read-across for stocks with similar market exposure was shown on the FTSE 250 leaderboard, including a rise of 7p to 267p for landscaping materials business Marshalls (LSE:MSLH).

Toolstation owner Travis Perkins (LSE:TPK) lifted 22p to 594p ahead of results on 5 August, while there were also gains for Selco and Leyland business Grafton Group Units (LSE:GFTU), the building materials supplier Ibstock (LSE:IBST) and climate and water management firm Genuit Group (LSE:GEN).

Wickes shares rose 8p to 228.5p, leaving them near to a four-year high after it reported revenues growth of 5.6% to £847.9 million for the six months to 28 June.

Chief executive David Wood said the year had gone from “strength to strength”, including in the design and installation arm after self-help measures drove an upturn in project orders.

The division recorded like-for-like sales growth of 5.7% for the second quarter, representing its first positive performance since the spring of 2023.

The core retail business, which includes TradePro, accelerated like-for-like revenues growth to 7.9% in the second quarter from 4.4% in the first.

Warm spring weather and the timing of Easter boosted the performance, with Wickes warning that comparatives will get tougher over the rest of the year.

It also faces significant cost headwinds, although an ongoing productivity programme means that it remains comfortable with full-year expectations.

Volution shares rose 22p to 654p after good progress over the second half of the financial year resulted in organic revenues growth slightly ahead of its target range of 3‐5%.

As well as growth in residential revenue, the UK performance benefited from regulatory tailwinds in the new house building sector. Volution said continental European growth has been stronger than the first half, with the Australasia performance broadly unchanged.

The integration of Fantech, which was its largest acquisition to date, has progressed in line with expectations.

Analysts at Berenberg have a target price of 700p, noting the company’s capacity for future investment and acquisitions after Volution said operating cash conversion in the year is likely to have been above the 90% target level.