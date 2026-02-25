The FTSE 250 stocks that just hit fresh peaks

The latest record highs for Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) and Lion Finance Group (LSE:BGEO) alongside a strong session by Hammerson (LSE:HMSO) today helped the FTSE 250 index to maintain its strong start to 2026.

The mid-cap benchmark has risen by 5.3% so far this year, which trails the 8.5% of the mining-fuelled FTSE 100 index but is still better than most other leading global indices.

The FTSE 250 today edged a step closer to its 2021 record above 24,000 by adding another 172 points to 23,673.31, led by Lion Finance after the Georgia-based lender reported a 22.7% rise in fourth quarter profit to £171.8 million.

Lion, which has doubled its value to £4.4 billion in the past year, is a contender for promotion to the FTSE 100 in next month’s reshuffle after shares rose another 990p to 11,300p.

The company today disclosed a 16.7% increase in its total dividend, which together with share buybacks results in a 2025 payout ratio equivalent to 30% of earnings.

Chief executive Archil Gachechiladze said: “Georgia and Armenia continue to be among the wider region's fastest-growing economies, and our presence in both markets positions us well for the opportunities ahead.

“We entered the new year with clear priorities: deepening customer relationships, driving digital innovation, and building on the record profit achieved in 2025.”

A 57% rise means South America’s Hochschild Mining has been the London market’s biggest beneficiary of gold’s record price momentum so far in 2026.

The company today rose another 16.5p to 799p, making it one of about 20 companies to trade at an all-time high in today’s session. Fellow gold miner Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) and infrastructure services firm Kier Group (LSE:KIE) also set new peaks, alongside a number of investment trusts.

FTSE 250 companies at all-time highs in the past week include Hill & Smith (LSE:HILS), Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY), Volution Group (LSE:FAN) and Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD). Morgan Sindall Group (LSE:MGNS), which is up 49% in the past year following a series of profit upgrades, today slipped 170p to 5,160p after posting annual results.

A selection of mid-caps making all-time highs this week

Source: ShareScope

The heightened interest in the FTSE 250 has been driven by the scope for earnings upgrades and valuation re-ratings as UK interest rates continue to fall.

One beneficiary has been property firm Hammerson, which today rose 16.6p to trade at its highest level since 2022 at 365.6p after annual results came in ahead of City expectations.

The company, which is focused on retail-led city destinations in the UK, France and Ireland, reported a 6.5% rise in net asset value to 394p amid positive income and capital returns.

Peel Hunt reiterated a Buy rating and increased its target price from 350p to 400p, believing that further growth should provide additional tailwinds to its 10% per annum return outlook.

Analysts at Goodbody added: “With portfolio values rising, footfall strengthening and dividends growing, the group enters the new year with improving fundamentals despite a higher leverage position.”

The softening of AI disruption fears triggered a revival for HgCapital Trust Ord (LSE:HGT), which jumped 27.5p to 418p. That’s still a big discount to Hg’s estimated year-end net asset value of 562p per share.

Hg, which has a portfolio of unquoted technology companies in Europe, has been particularly hard hit by the recent turmoil due to speculation over a delay to the initial public offering (IPO) of its Norway-based top holding Visma.

The pressure on Trainline (LSE:TRN) shares continued today after the ticketing platform announced that chief executive Jody Ford intends to stand down after six years in the role.

Trainline fell 13.6p to 189.6p, even though Ford will remain at the helm for the next few months. The company, which is due to issue a trading update on 12 March, also confirmed its previously upgraded market guidance for 2026.

Peel Hunt said: “Trainline has been very weak recently as AI fears across tech continue. However, as an aggregator/owner of data, Trainline could and should be a beneficiary, and a new CEO may very well leverage AI even further.”

ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) fell 19.6p to 127p after the photo booth and laundry services firm delayed publication of annual results because its auditor needs more time to complete its work.

The company reiterated November’s guidance for 2025 results and said its shares will be suspended from 2 March until the accounts are published, which is set to be no later than 13 March.