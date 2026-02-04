The fund firm topping the performance charts

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Over the years there have been periods when one or two investment companies have dominated our tables, with their funds regularly appearing near the top.

When Saltydog was first launched, Neil Woodford was in his heyday and his Invesco Perpetual (IP) Income and High Income funds often featured prominently in our analysis.

However, it was not only these funds that were performing well. Others, such as IP Distribution, IP European High Income, IP Tactical Bond, IP Global Equity Income, IP Emerging Europe, IP Hong Kong & China, and IP Latin America, also appeared regularly in our numbers. In 2018, the group rebranded, losing the “Perpetual”. Although Invesco funds still feature from time to time, they are far less pervasive than they once were.

Another example was Baillie Gifford in 2020. Baillie Gifford American B Acc was the top-performing fund that year, with an annual return of 122%. However, Baillie Gifford Long-Term Global Growth Invm B Acc, Baillie Gifford Positive Change B Acc, Baillie Gifford Global Discovery B Acc, Baillie Gifford Sustainable Growth B Acc, Baillie Gifford Pacific B Acc, and Baillie Gifford China B Acc were also among the top 20. That year, Baillie Gifford funds topped the tables in the Mixed Investment 40–85% Shares, Global Equity Income, Global, North America, and Asia Pacific sectors.

More recently, we have noticed Artemis funds cropping up more often than usual.

Artemis is a UK-based fund management firm founded in 1997, with main offices in London and Edinburgh. It offers a range of funds investing in the UK, Europe, the US and global markets, but is more focused on developed than emerging markets. Artemis currently manages assets of around £36.5 billion.

Those familiar with Saltydog Investor will know that we combine Investment Association (IA) sectors to form our own Saltydog Groups.

At the least volatile end of the spectrum is our “Safe Haven” group, which consists of the Standard Money Market and Short-Term Money Market sectors.

Next is the “Slow Ahead” group, made up of funds from the Targeted Absolute Return, Mixed Investment, and UK bond sectors. The leading fund in this group last year was Artemis Monthly Distribution I Acc, from the Mixed Investment 20–60% Shares sector, which generated an annual return of 23.1%.