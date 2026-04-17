ii Super 60 performance review: Q1 2026

Performance of the funds on the Super 60 ranged between +30.40% and -15.79% over the quarter. Key drivers of positive returns were exposure to the strongly performing gold and commodity markets plus value, utilities and Japan.

Particular weakness was seen from equities in India and China, while some quality-growth stocks continued to suffer.

WisdomTree Enhanced Cmdty ETF - USD Acc GBP (LSE:WCOB)was the best performer on the list with a return of 30.40%. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides investors with exposure to four broad commodity sectors (energy, agriculture, industrial metals, and precious metals) plus up to 5% in bitcoin. The fund has a high exposure to the energy price, and the rise in prices as a consequence of the war in the Middle East boosted returns over the quarter.

As its name suggests, FTF ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income WAcc invests in listed infrastructure companies and has an overall objective of generating an income in excess of inflation. Given the approach, it has significant exposure to the utilities sector, which performed particularly well over the quarter. The fund showed a return of 12.59%, much of which reflects the greater than 55% exposure to utilities.

iShares Pacific ex Jpn Eq Index (UK) D Acc is the next fund on the outperformers list, posting a return of 10.59%. The fund tracks the performance of the FTSE World Asia Pacific ex Japan Index, which has low exposure to India and China in favour of Taiwan and South Korea, all of which enhanced returns over the quarter.

Defensive positioning drove the returns of the final two funds in the top five outperformers list. GQG Partners Global Equity I GBP Acc showed a return of 9.62%. The fund is managed by the highly experienced Rajiv Jain who has a flexible approach, focused on medium-term, predictable growth. The manager is not afraid to back his conviction and make sizeable portfolio changes, and this has been the case recently, with a significant move to a defensive stance in 2025. That move hurt returns during last year but has been beneficial so far in 2026.

Despite some very recent weakness, gold produced good returns over the quarter as a whole and resulted in the iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN) returning 9.20%. The ETF aims to track the gold spot price as valued by the London Bullion Market Association.

GS India Equity I Inc GBP leads the bottom performers on the Super 60 with a loss of 15.79%. The team’s robust bottom-up research process helps them identify mispriced opportunities, especially among small- and mid-cap names, which account for roughly 40-50% of the portfolio. Despite the negative return, the fund outperformed its MSCI India IMI Index benchmark.

WS Gresham House UK Smaller Coms C Acc is the next fund on the underperformers list with a loss of 11.91%. The fund manager invests in growth companies with a focus on the £1.5 billion-£250 million market-cap range. There is also around 30% exposure to AIM-listed stocks which contributed to the weakness over the quarter. However, attribution versus the Morningstar UK Small Cap TME Index shows stock selection in financials and industrials as the main negatives. Despite the short-term weakness, the fund remains well ahead of the peer group average over the past five years.

Fundsmith Equity I Acc posted a negative return of 11.31% over the quarter. The manager’s stable-growth approach to investing in global equities has been out of favour for some time. Adherence to the quality growth style has meaningfully contributed to the returns seen over recent years which are generally in line with those of competitor funds operating similar processes. Over the longer term, the success of the strategy is clear to see with substantial outperformance of the MSCI ACWI.

The final two funds on the bottom five performers list both invest in Chinese equities. Fidelity China Special Situations Ord (LSE:FCSS) showed a share price return of -7.13% (net asset value (NAV) return -10.31%). The trust invests in undervalued companies that have good longer-term industry dynamics and competitive advantages. Dale Nicholls has managed it since April 2014 and benefits from an analyst team researching Asian equities that is over 50-strong with a significant presence in China. The fund saw underperformance in March, which resulted in returns below that of the MSCI China Index for the quarter as a whole. The HSBC MSCI China ETF GBP (LSE:HMCH) that tracks the mainstream index in China posted a loss of 6.72%.

Top five Super 60 funds in Q1 2026

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Bottom five Super 60 funds in Q1 2025

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Top five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Bottom five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Most-bought Super 60 funds in Q1 2026

Most-sold Super 60 funds in Q1 2026

Changes to the Super 60 list (under review/developments)

ii Super 60 Annual Review

Super 60 videos in Q1

F&C

Scottish Mortgage

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income