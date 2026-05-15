ii Tech Focus: Anthropic, Cerebras, Micron Tech, Nvidia
Despite the Iran war, US technology is a hot sector again. ii’s head of investment brings you the latest news, most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform and upcoming results.
15th May 2026 12:26
by Victoria Scholar from interactive investor
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Anthropic
According to fintech firm Ramp’s latest AI index, Anthropic has overtaken OpenAI in terms of business customers. The survey showed that 34.4% of Ramp’s participating businesses paid for Anthropic in April, higher than OpenAI’s 32.3%, landing Anthropic in top spot for the first time. The data is based Ramp’s 50,000 US clients, so is therefore only a sample rather than covering the entire market.
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Nonetheless, it is a solid indicator of the sharp rise in popularity of Anthropic’s enterprise AI tools that have helped the company to grow rapidly over the last year. Bloomberg reported this week that Anthropic is in early talks to raise at least $30 billion (£22.4 billion), valuing the Claude chatbot maker at more than $900 billion. Bloomberg also reported in March that Anthropic is considering an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as October.
Cerebras
Cerebras Systems Inc Class A shares soared 89% on their first day of trading on Nasdaq on Thursday. The US IPO raised $5.55 billion for the chip designer in the largest flotation of the year so far. Shares opened at $350, sharply higher than the $185 IPO price, valuing the company at $106.75 billion.
The IPO has attracted a lot of excitement, with the company initially marketing the offering at between $115 and $125 before increasing the range to $150 and $160. The flotation comes at a good time for Cerebras, with the semiconductor market soaring. 2026 appears to be a comeback year for the US IPO market, with potential flotations from SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI.
20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform
Source: interactive investor, 11-13 May 2026.
Micron Technologies
Micron Technology Inc is the most bought technology stock on the interactive investor platform so far this week, outpacing tech giants like NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc. Shares have soared by more than 20% over the last week. According to Refinitiv data, shares are currently up around 170% year-to-date and more than 710% over 12 months. Micron, alongside companies like SanDisk Corp Ordinary Shares and Western Digital Corp, have rallied lately, supported by extremely bullish sentiment towards semiconductors.
A renewed bout of optimism around AI data centre demand and possible chip shortages have lifted semiconductors like Micron, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index up 70% year-to-date. Nvidia reached a $5.5 trillion market capitalisation for the first time this week, and data storage companies such as Western Digital, Sandisk and Seagate Technology Holdings have been staging gains.
Week Ahead
Nvidia
NVIDIA Corp prepares to deliver fiscal first-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday 20 May.
Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider said he expects another “beat and raise” quarter next week. However, he said “the bar for stock outperformance in relatively high” given the company’s history of forecast topping quarterly reports. There has been growing anticipation around its next-generation Vera Rubin AI data centre platform, the successor to its Blackwell microarchitecture and which is due to enter production in the second half of this year.
Schneider said “Although the stock has lagged peers and now trades at a meaningful discount relative to history, we believe the stock’s multiple can re-rate if we see evidence of: (1) improving profitability metrics at hyperscalers that supports sustained spending growth; (2) proliferation of agentic AI signaling broader enterprise adoption; (3) more visibility into deployments at non-traditional customers.”
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Shares in Nvidia are up around 26% so far this year and have gained 20% over the past month. However, the stock has underperformed in the recent semiconductor rally versus companies like Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Intel Corp, which have surged over the past month. Goldman’s Schneider said Nvidia is trading 10x below its three-year median price/earnings (PE) ratio of 32x, suggesting it attractively valued versus recent history.
In February, Nvidia reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, with data centre revenue hitting $62.3 billion, surging 75% year-on-year. In March, CEO Jensen Huang issued a very upbeat forecast guiding for $1 trillion in AI chip revenue throughout 2027.
According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on Nvidia with an average price target of $268.73, up 14% from the current share price. Goldman Sachs has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of $250.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.