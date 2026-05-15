ii Tech Focus: Anthropic, Cerebras, Micron Tech, Nvidia

The Claude logo. Photo: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Cryptoassets are very high risk and you should be prepared to lose all your money before you invest

Anthropic

According to fintech firm Ramp’s latest AI index, Anthropic has overtaken OpenAI in terms of business customers. The survey showed that 34.4% of Ramp’s participating businesses paid for Anthropic in April, higher than OpenAI’s 32.3%, landing Anthropic in top spot for the first time. The data is based Ramp’s 50,000 US clients, so is therefore only a sample rather than covering the entire market.

Nonetheless, it is a solid indicator of the sharp rise in popularity of Anthropic’s enterprise AI tools that have helped the company to grow rapidly over the last year. Bloomberg reported this week that Anthropic is in early talks to raise at least $30 billion (£22.4 billion), valuing the Claude chatbot maker at more than $900 billion. Bloomberg also reported in March that Anthropic is considering an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as October.

Cerebras

Cerebras Systems Inc Class A shares soared 89% on their first day of trading on Nasdaq on Thursday. The US IPO raised $5.55 billion for the chip designer in the largest flotation of the year so far. Shares opened at $350, sharply higher than the $185 IPO price, valuing the company at $106.75 billion.

The IPO has attracted a lot of excitement, with the company initially marketing the offering at between $115 and $125 before increasing the range to $150 and $160. The flotation comes at a good time for Cerebras, with the semiconductor market soaring. 2026 appears to be a comeback year for the US IPO market, with potential flotations from SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 11-13 May 2026.

Micron Technologies

Micron Technology Inc is the most bought technology stock on the interactive investor platform so far this week, outpacing tech giants like NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc. Shares have soared by more than 20% over the last week. According to Refinitiv data, shares are currently up around 170% year-to-date and more than 710% over 12 months. Micron, alongside companies like SanDisk Corp Ordinary Shares and Western Digital Corp, have rallied lately, supported by extremely bullish sentiment towards semiconductors.

A renewed bout of optimism around AI data centre demand and possible chip shortages have lifted semiconductors like Micron, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index up 70% year-to-date. Nvidia reached a $5.5 trillion market capitalisation for the first time this week, and data storage companies such as Western Digital, Sandisk and Seagate Technology Holdings have been staging gains.

Week Ahead

Nvidia

NVIDIA Corp prepares to deliver fiscal first-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday 20 May.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider said he expects another “beat and raise” quarter next week. However, he said “the bar for stock outperformance in relatively high” given the company’s history of forecast topping quarterly reports. There has been growing anticipation around its next-generation Vera Rubin AI data centre platform, the successor to its Blackwell microarchitecture and which is due to enter production in the second half of this year.

Schneider said “Although the stock has lagged peers and now trades at a meaningful discount relative to history, we believe the stock’s multiple can re-rate if we see evidence of: (1) improving profitability metrics at hyperscalers that supports sustained spending growth; (2) proliferation of agentic AI signaling broader enterprise adoption; (3) more visibility into deployments at non-traditional customers.”

Shares in Nvidia are up around 26% so far this year and have gained 20% over the past month. However, the stock has underperformed in the recent semiconductor rally versus companies like Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Intel Corp, which have surged over the past month. Goldman’s Schneider said Nvidia is trading 10x below its three-year median price/earnings (PE) ratio of 32x, suggesting it attractively valued versus recent history.

In February, Nvidia reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, with data centre revenue hitting $62.3 billion, surging 75% year-on-year. In March, CEO Jensen Huang issued a very upbeat forecast guiding for $1 trillion in AI chip revenue throughout 2027.

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on Nvidia with an average price target of $268.73, up 14% from the current share price. Goldman Sachs has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of $250.