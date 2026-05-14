SpaceX IPO: everything you need to know

Credit:Joe Raedle/Getty Images. What about future prospects? This year, Starship will begin delivering the much more powerful V3 Starlink satellites to orbit, with each launch adding more than 20 times the capacity to the constellation as the current Falcon launches of the V2 Starlink satellites. Starship will also launch the next generation of direct-to-mobile satellites, which will deliver full cellular coverage everywhere on Earth. February’s merger of SpaceX and Musk’s artificial intelligence start-up xAI has reinforced his vision of space-based data centres as the answer to the energy needs of AI firms. Musk estimates that within two or three years the lowest-cost way to generate AI compute will be in space. This will enable companies to forge ahead in training their AI models and processing data at speed and scale. Musk said global electricity demand for AI cannot be met with terrestrial solutions and that the only logical solution is to transport these resource-intensive efforts to a location with vast power and space. By directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, satellites will transform the world’s ability to scale compute power. He estimates that a million tons per year of satellites generating 100 kilowatt (kW) of compute power per ton would add 100 gigawatts of AI compute capacity annually, with no ongoing operational or maintenance needs. What do we know about the financials? SpaceX has yet to file public financial statements, although reports have said it generated more than $18.5 billion in revenues from launch services and satellite broadband operations last year. Adjusted earnings amounted to $6.5 billion. Full details will be released when SpaceX publishes its prospectus ahead of the IPO. Much of the growth comes from aviation and maritime connectivity contracts, as well as government agreements for emergency communications. Recurring revenues from Starlink’s subscription model provides diversification from the more cyclical launch market. Research by Ark Venture Fund, which has SpaceX as its largest holding, suggests that the company has reduced launch costs by about 95% since 2008 — from roughly $15,600 per kilogram to under $1,000 per kilogram via Falcon 9. SpaceX: trusts to gravitate towards for exposure

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis It added that a fully reusable Starship, targeting sub-$100 per kilogram, would represent another order-of-magnitude cost decline and unlock addressable markets that do not yet exist. According to Reuters, SpaceX has spent more than $15 billion developing its next-generation Starship rocket. This compares with a recent annual funding agreement for Nasa at an unchanged $24 billion in 2027. Who owns SpaceX? Musk is believed to hold about 42% of SpaceX’s equity through a dual-class share structure that gives him around 78% of the voting power. He is set to retain strategic control following the IPO. Google owner Alphabet recently disclosed in a regulatory filing that it holds a stake of about 6%. This dates back to 2015, when Google and Fidelity became new investors in a funding round that raised $1 billion and valued SpaceX at $12 billion. PayPal co-founder and former chief executive Peter Thiel has been on board since 2008, when his Founders Fund led a funding round at a challenging time for SpaceX. Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford was one of eight investors in SpaceX’s December 2018 funding round, which valued SpaceX at $31 billion. Baillie Gifford’s Scottish Mortgage, Baillie Gifford US Growth Ord and Edinburgh Worldwide investment trusts injected £54 million into SpaceX. The total value of the firm’s holdings across its trusts is now reported to be £3.9 billion, including about £3 billion for Scottish Mortgage. The trust said at the time of the purchase that a holding in SpaceX “would have been unimaginable without our patient, controversial and unashamed backing of Tesla”. SpaceX has overtaken Tesla to become Scottish Mortgage’s biggest overall holding at 19.3%, having delivered a total return of 1,197% in the five years to the end of 2025. This is only bettered over the same period by NVIDIA Corp at 1,364%. Meanwhile, February’s acquisition of xAI brought in investors including Nvidia, Cisco Systems Inc and Qatar Investment Authority. When will an IPO take place? June is seen as the most likely month, potentially to coincide with Musk's 55th birthday on 28 June, or when Jupiter and Venus align in the night sky for the first time in three years. Under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules, the public S-1 prospectus must be released at least 15 days before the company begins marketing shares to investors. The paperwork will provide detail on everything from SpaceX’s revenue and margin performance to the structure of Musk’s ownership arrangements post the IPO. It will show whether the fundamentals are strong enough to withstand such a valuation. A confidential version of the document was submitted to the SEC at the start of April. SpaceX will be keen to gain first mover advantage as the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic are also in the IPO pipeline and will be seeking cash from Wall Street investors. SpaceX is also pushing for changes that could accelerate the path to listings in the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq, which will be crucial for driving demand from index trackers. Will retail investors be involved? Some reports have said that Musk wants to set aside up to 30% of the available shares for retail investors, including those in the UK. This is much more than the usual 5% or 10% and contrasts with some IPOs where retail investors are locked out and end up paying well above the opening price. It is thought that the company is planning to host 1,500 retail investors at a special event not long after the launch of the IPO roadshow in June. Ian Cowie: why I prefer investment trusts over funds

How to build a higher-risk ISA portfolio SpaceX chief financial officer Bret Johnsen reportedly said: “Retail is going to be a critical part of this and ​a bigger part than any IPO in history.” How much is the company worth? Speculation has focused on a valuation of $1.75 trillion, which compares with $1.25 trillion when February’s merger deal valued SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion. This price tag made SpaceX the world’s most valuable private company, ahead of ChatGPT business OpenAI at about $850 billion and AI firm Anthropic at $380 billion. Fundraising rounds, tender activity and the acquisition of xAI have been part of the company’s valuation journey from a reported $46 billion in 2020 to the $1.75 trillion IPO target. Large private fundraising rounds, which attracted longer-term institutional investors, took place on a periodic basis up until June 2022, when the reported valuation stood at $125 billion. Tender offers, which provide a way for employees and shareholders to offload holdings, have been the source of liquidity and price discovery since then. The most recent took place in December, with a reported SpaceX valuation of $800 billion.

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