ii Tech Focus: Nvidia, software stocks, Crowdstrike, Broadcom

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang pictured in Washington DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Nvidia

All eyes have been on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) this week after it reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat analysts’ expectations on both the top and bottom line.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) hit $1.62 versus forecasts for $1.53, while revenue reached $68.13 billion (£50.5 billion), above estimates for $66.21 billion. Its data-centre business, which is the main driver of total sales, delivered 75% revenue growth, and the chipmaker offered impressive revenue guidance for the current quarter of $78 billion, ahead of consensus for $72.6 billion.

Although shares have performed very well over recent years, the stock is up only modestly so far in 2026 and, despite its glowing nature, this earnings report failed to generate any upside for shares.

This points to the backdrop of investor nervousness towards artificial intelligence (AI) amid concerns about the debt-fuelled spending being carried out by the hyperscalers, and the high degree of uncertainty around how AI will play out for markets.

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock, which has enjoyed a series of price target upgrades following earnings this week including from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Wedbush and Bernstein.

Citrini report

A dystopian report from Citrini Research called The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis, which discussed the hypothetical negative fallout from AI’s rapid development, sparked a sell-off in markets at the start of the week. It outlined a scenario in which there are mass white-collar layoffs leading to a surge in the US unemployment rate above 10% by 2028.

This prompted notable selling across AI-exposed companies such as in the software sector. It also hit stocks that were specifically named in the report including DoorDash Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:DASH), ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), KKR & Co Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KKR), and American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

AMD/Meta

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) shares surged 8.8% after Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) agreed to purchase up to $60 billion of AI chips from the chipmaker over a five-year period. Meta will also potentially acquire as much as 10% of AMD.

According to AMD’s CEO Lisa Su, the chipmaker will supply six gigawatts of chips beginning with one gigawatt in the second half of this year. This is the latest in a series of mega-chip deals at the heart of the AI arms race. A similar agreement was struck between OpenAI and AMD last year.

Meta is one of a handful of AI hyperscalers that are running hugely energy-intensive AI workloads at their data centres and are spending billions to further AI expansion plans.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 23-25 February 2026.

Crowdstrike

Crowdstrike is one of the most-bought tech stocks on the interactive investor platform so far this week, coming in at eighth place behind regular popular names including Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon.

Opportunistic investors appear to be snapping up shares after a notable sell-off for cybersecurity stocks on Monday when CrowdStrike, Datadog and Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shed more than 10% each.

This was driven by fears that a new AI tool from Anthropic could disrupt the existing cybersecurity sector. Its new Claude Code Security release claims to substantially improve Claude’s cyber-defensive abilities.

According to Refintiv, Wedbush removed Crowdstrike from its best ideas list and TD Cowen cut its target price on the stock from $580 to $480. Nonetheless, Crowdstrike retains its consensus buy recommendation among analysts with an average price target of $522.1, representing 37% upside from the current share price.

Week Ahead

Broadcom earnings

Next week, focus is on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), which will deliver its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings on Wednesday 4 March. For the last quarter, the chipmaker delivered strong guidance for Q1, forecasting revenue of $19.1 billion, growing 28% year-on-year thanks to strong AI chip sales.

According to Refinitiv, Q1 EPS is seen coming in at $2.02 on revenues of $19.91 billion, rising from $1.95 and $18.02 billion respectively in Q4, both beating forecasts. Broadcom has topped EPS forecasts in 22 of the past 24 quarters.

Focus will be on its semiconductor solutions revenue, its Q2 guidance and any commentary around how it sees AI demand evolving over time.

Shares in Broadcom have performed very well over the last year, gaining almost 65%. However, shares are down around 4% year-to-date. The stock struggled this week after rival AMD announced its mega-deal with Meta. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with an average target price of $452.4, up 37% from the current share price.