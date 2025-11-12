Investment trusts for a robust income portfolio

When you’re running a household on payouts from your investment portfolios, both the level of income and its reliability are likely to be uppermost in your mind.

Indeed, the more your budget revolves around investment income (as opposed to other sources such as state pension or a final salary pension), the more important that reliability becomes.

So, what investment strategies could you consider to minimise the risk of income volatility?

Investment trust strengths

Investment trusts are a natural first port of call for income seekers, as – unlike open-ended funds – they can retain up to 15% of the earnings from their underlying holdings each year and build reserves. Trusts can use these to supplement payouts to shareholders in leaner years, when earnings are on the low side.

As a consequence, certain trusts have built a strong reputation for year-on-year dividend increases (or at least no cuts) over many decades, as highlighted by the Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) annual Dividend Heroes table.

Importantly, not all the dividend heroes actually have a strong income focus, but among them are a number of income-oriented trusts whose dividend-raising reputation is now so well-established and valuable that they would go to considerable lengths to protect it.

These include the likes of City of London Ord (LSE:CTY), JPMorgan Claverhouse Ord (LSE:JCH), Murray Income Trust Ord (LSE:MUT) and Merchants Trust Ord (LSE:MRCH), all UK equity income trusts currently yielding 4%-plus.

A number of trusts focused on both income and growth have also adopted “enhanced dividend” mandates to pay out a set percentage (often 4%) of the trust’s net asset value (NAV) on a specific date, among them JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI), Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:MTU) and Polar Capital Global Financials Ord (LSE:PCFT).

Of course, NAV will fluctuate from year to year, but over the longer term it tends to rise, and therefore so will the dividend paid out. Again, that provides income-seeking shareholders with both reasonable security and a measure of inflation protection over time.

Geographical diversification

Historically, the UK has been the richest source of dividend-paying companies, and there are many respected trusts with a UK mandate. However, income seekers would be missing a trick to limit themselves exclusively to UK equity income trusts.

Not only are there great opportunities to be had further afield, but by broadening coverage and reducing dependence on the fortunes of a single economy, investors help to strengthen their overall portfolio.

The obvious challenger in terms of dividend popularity and growth is Asia Pacific, which has established itself as a leading dividend-paying region.

In a discussion at the AIC’s recent Investment Trust Showcase event, Richard Sennitt, manager of Schroder Oriental Income Ord (LSE:SOI) investment trust, pointed out that of all the stocks yielding more than 4% globally, around 40% come from Asia.

That means income-focused managers of Asia funds are spoilt for choice and certainly don’t have to buy particular stocks simply because they offer a good yield.

At the same session, Isaac Thong, manager of the Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LSE:AAIF) fund, estimated that there are twice as many income stocks for managers to choose from in Asia as in the UK.

Sennitt made the additional point that on a total return basis, Asia more than holds its own: “Average yields there are slightly lower than from the UK, but you’re also getting exposure to a high-growth area.”

In terms of diversification, too, it makes a lot of sense from a risk-adjusted perspective for income investors to hold Asian assets as well as UK ones. “Compositionally, the market is quite different from that of the UK, with a big IT sector and a real dispersion of geographies,” said Sennitt.

Moreover, as Sat Duhra, manager of Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL), observed, there is continuing pressure for corporate reform from Asian governments and authorities, and that is helping to drive increasing yields as companies pay greater attention to shareholder interests.

It remains true that issues such as global geopolitics and the export-oriented nature of many Asian markets makes them inherently more volatile than the UK. Additionally, Asia has a long reputation for so-called value traps - dysfunctional businesses with low valuations and high yields.

But the managers speaking at the AIC conference all emphasised the importance of a bottom-up approach, identifying high-quality businesses with resilient business models and strong free cash-flow that are hitting an optimal balance between capital reinvestment and capital returns.