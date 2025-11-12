Lloyds Bank among high-flying stocks leading FTSE 100 to 10,000

The push towards the five-figure landmark follows a 21% rise so far this year and an even more remarkable surge of 29% since the top flight’s post-tariffs low of 7,679 on 9 April.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The best performers over that period have been the Mexican miner Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), which is up 179% thanks to the surge in the prices of gold and silver, and Airtel Africa Ordinary Shares (LSE:AAF) after a rise of 115%.

The telecoms and mobile money services business is one of six companies to have hit record highs so far this week, with the others being HSBC, IMI (LSE:IMI), SSE (LSE:SSE), AstraZeneca and Next (LSE:NXT).

AstraZeneca is now worth £208 billion as the most valuable company in the FTSE 100 index, followed by HSBC as the next largest at £190 billion.

The drugs giant is up by more than a fifth since September, boosted by a three-year pause on tariffs after it pledged that all its medicines sold in America are made in America.

The City is backing further upside from today’s 13,410p, with Berenberg highlighting a price target of 14,500p and Jefferies at 15,000p in the wake of last week’s third-quarter results.

Shore Capital notes the shares trade on a multiple of about 15.5 times forecast earnings, ahead of peers on 13-14 times but broadly in-line to Astra’s historic 16 times multiple.

The broker’s 14,500p target implies 18.5 times, a premium it believes is justifiable given pipeline momentum, limited exposure to patent expiries and its earnings trajectory.

Forecast-beating third-quarter results have propelled HSBC shares to new highs in recent days, leaving them 50% higher since 7 April and up by 41% on the start of the year.

Elsewhere in the strongly performing banking sector, Barclays and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) are up by 75% since the tariffs shock and by 58% and 65% respectively year-to-date.

Lloyds today traded at a multi-year high of 95.6p, which compares with 40p two years ago. Jefferies recently backed the shares to reach 105p and for an acceleration in dividend growth to a 2027 total distribution of 6p a share compared with the 3.17p declared for 2024.

NatWest also set a new post-financial crisis peak in today’s session, lifting to 622.2p compared with the 374p seen in the first days of 2025. Recent momentum has been helped by hopes that the sector will avoid additional taxes in the Budget in a fortnight’s time.