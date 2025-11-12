Share Sleuth: how this trio of trades came to pass

Before I made any trades this month, Share Sleuth had more than £20,000 in cash, enough to fund four trades at the minimum trade size of 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value. Since my objective is to keep Share Sleuth near fully invested in shares, my focus was on adding shares. An extraordinary increase in Goodwin (LSE:GDWN)’s share price meant, try as I might, I couldn’t avoid liquidating some of what had become the portfolio’s biggest holding, though. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers Additions: FW Thorpe and Bloomsbury As well as ranking shares, the Decision Engine uses a share’s score to suggest its ideal holding size. The higher the score, the bigger the holding size. If a holding deviates from its ideal holding size by more than 2.5% of the Share Sleuth portfolio’s total value (the minimum trade size) the Decision Engine suggests a trade. The highest-ranked share available to the portfolio was the highest-ranked share in the Decision Engine, Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW). Adding shares was a no-brainer as I had just scored them.

Although I reduced the portfolio’s holding in FW Thorpe in 2015, it has held shares in the company continuously since 2010. Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), an operator of tenpin bowling centres in the UK and Canada, YouGov (LSE:YOU), the market research firm, and Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) were also highly ranked and available to the portfolio. I passed on YouGov, which isn’t a member of the Share Sleuth portfolio, because publication of its annual report was imminent, and the company has been through a turbulent couple of years. I thought it best to wait until I had re-evaluated the share. I also passed on Hollywood Bowl, because I added shares in October and I prefer to move slowly. Bloomsbury made me pause for thought. Last month, the publisher published half-year results. It expects adjusted profit before tax for the full year to February 2026 to be higher than prior forecasts of £41.6 million. Since the company earned £42 million in profit in the full year to February, the numbers suggested profit will grow somewhat. These numbers are difficult to interpret because of Bloomsbury’s wild card, Sarah J. Maas. The launch of a new title from the blockbuster author at the end of Bloomsbury’s 2024 financial year had a big impact on profit in 2024 and 2025. Although the company followed up with the softback this summer, the absence of a new title would, other things being equal, have been expected to lead to contraction in profit this year. Outlook for 2026: why more records could be broken

Stockwatch: an AIM share now going up through the gears On the face of it, news of growth is reassuring. But a contributor to the forecast 2025 outcome is another wild card, this time in Bloomsbury’s academic and professional division. The company has licensed some of its content to an artificial intelligence (AI) partner, which is not exclusive, and dependent on authors opting in to the arrangement. Reportedly, opting in earns a one-off payment for the author. After the work is incorporated into the AI’s training data there will be no further payments. The Society of Authors has criticised this aspect of the deal (as well as the size of the authors’ cut). Bloomsbury declined to comment when I asked whether its revenues from the deal would also be one-off in nature, so I think it is safest to assume they are. To my mind, that reduces its significance over the long term, and further complicates our understanding of the company’s performance in the short term. That said, I didn’t see any reason to change my score, which recognises AI as a risk already. Bloomsbury must work out how to defend its authors’ rights and profit from AI. This is part of the process.

Share Sleuth has held Bloomsbury shares since 2019. I have twice reduced the holding size, in 2022 and 2024. On Tuesday 4 November, I added 1,037 more shares in Bloomsbury at a price just shy of 496p and 1,791 more shares in FW Thorpe at 287p. After deducting £10 for each trade in lieu of broker fees, the total cost of each was about £5,150, Share Sleuth’s minimum trade size on the day. Reductions: Goodwin Goodwin’s re-rating caught me by surprise. I thought one day the company would be worth as much as the stock market ascribes to it, but not this month! By 4 November, the share price had risen 140% since I last reduced the holding in August and 280% since the previous time I took profit, in August 2024.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. For more on the Share Sleuth portfolio, please see Richard’s explainer. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

AIM stocks tend to be volatile high-risk/high-reward investments and are intended for people with an appropriate degree of equity trading knowledge and experience.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.