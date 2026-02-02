Market snapshot: gold folds, AGony for silver

As investors were continuing to debate inflated AI-driven prices, a bubble burst elsewhere as precious markets plunged after a recent stellar run, catching markets largely off guard. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts The reasons for the steep declines in gold and especially silver are not immediately obvious, although forced selling on major margin calls is likely to be a factor. The recovery of the US dollar will also have had an impact, given its inverse price relationship to gold, while there is also speculation of a heavy unwinding of long positions which has left traders rushing for the exit at the same time. Gold has fallen a further 6%, while silver continues to plummet and has fallen by more than 25%, with a popular US silver tracker sliding 28% in a volatile session on Friday. The correction has spilled over into Asian and European markets, while at this early stage Dow futures are pointing to losses of up to 1.5% for the main indices.

