Shares for the future: my response to reader feedback

This week no Decision Engine shares have published annual reports or surprised us with news that might move the needle on my scores.

By reducing the number of shares in the Decision Engine, I have created occasional space in my schedule to respond to feedback from readers, introduce new shares, revisit old ones, and discuss issues that impact our general understanding of shares like accounting, and the impact of four potential horsemen of the apocalypse: big, unpredictable risks that impact all shares, in one way or another.

The four horsemen that preoccupy me are our ageing population, artificial intelligence (AI), climate change, and global decoupling, although the personnel may change over time!

Today, I’m starting with feedback.

Was I too hard on myself?

Three readers wrote in to comment on my review of 2025.

Fred emailed to say they thought I had been “quite harsh” on myself. Naseer emailed thoughts on what I could have done better (see below) but concluded by commenting that UK small caps are out of favour anyway, a potential get-out. Larry thinks I should capitulate and buy commodity stocks and companies with “earnings [that] are 95% outside of the UK”.

I told Fred that the published review was nowhere near as harsh as my first draft. I should also have said that to improve, I needed to criticise my decisions (and having addressed those criticisms, forgive myself).

UK small caps may be out of favour, but I do not think that or any other characteristic weighing on the portfolio should be an excuse, tempting though Naseer’s tacit invitation is.

Although the Share Sleuth portfolio mostly holds small caps and the Decision Engine mostly scores them, I do not consciously favour small companies, I favour uncomplicated businesses. Often these are small, but large companies can be straightforward too.

The Share Sleuth portfolio holds Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) and Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN), all FTSE 100 shares with focused businesses and market capitalisations of £5 billion or so. Seven more shares have market capitalisations of more than £1 billion. Ten more are valued at over £100 million. Only three, Anpario (LSE:ANP), Solid State (LSE:SOLI) and Churchill China (LSE:CHH), fit into micro-cap territory, with market capitalisations of less than £100 million.

I’m more wedded to “quality” businesses, those that earn consistently high returns, than small companies. Investors in quality, including famous fund managers such as Terry Smith and Nick Train have also performed poorly in recent years. Can I take comfort from that?

Not really. My review focused on the performance of the businesses I wrote about, not the performance of their share prices. If the share prices are falling but the returns are still likely to come, there’s no need to worry. Eventually the quality will shine through. If the share prices are falling and I’m ignoring risks that might diminish returns, something is wrong.

I wanted my review to focus on what I could control, rather than shifts in market sentiment that I cannot control or predict. I needed to explain why I’d been slow to realise that times had changed, and begin to work out which of the four horsemen was trampling on my holdings, and which may trample on them in the future.

Larry’s suggestion, that I capitulate, and join the crowd investing in commodity stocks proposes a different answer to the same problem. Miners are doing well because the prices of the commodities they mine are doing well and they earn more money from them. Larry is saying, I paraphrase, that if you cannot beat them, join the companies most obviously benefiting from current economic and geopolitical circumstances.

Larry raises questions that I would like to answer more fully, like whether the UK really is such a terrible place to do business, and why I cannot imagine buying commodity stocks. But those questions take me away from my basic purpose to find UK companies capable of prospering through thick and thin for at least the next 10 years.

For now, my answer is that I place my confidence in a company’s unique capabilities and how it plans to make the most of them. Admittedly this can be tricky to pin down and I’ve sometimes failed, but I think it’s a more durable quality than fickle commodity prices.

Also, miners are often complicated businesses due to the location of mines in sometimes unstable regions, the imprecise measurement of deposits, the heavy investment required, and environmental considerations. While it’s possible to make money from miners, it would be difficult for me.

As for abandoning the UK, I’m biased. I want UK businesses to thrive because I live here. Prosperity brings social cohesion, and funds valuable things such as defence, health, education, welfare and national infrastructure. As my generation moves on from the world of work, the businesses I’m investing in are providing jobs to my children’s generation.

While I try not to let feelings influence my scores, seeing Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2) planes on the airport runway makes me feel proud. Following a Howdens’ lorry on the motorway elicits a cheer. I’m not the only person in my family who looks under the plate when they are eating out, to see if it’s made by Churchill China. I don’t feel close to companies that I cannot visit easily. These are non-financial returns on investment.

Since I liquidated the Share Sleuth portfolio’s holding in Swiss-domiciled US headquartered Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN), all its holdings are UK domiciled.

Personally, though, I have for many years held a global equity fund in addition to my UK shares. Outsourcing investing in overseas markets simplifies tax, means I have to worry less about exchange rates, and allows me to focus on my home turf.

Although the part of my pension that mirrors Share Sleuth is nearly 75% of the total, that doesn’t mean it’s mainly invested in the UK.

Nearly half the shares in Share Sleuth (roughly mirrored in my own share portfolio) earn more than 75% of their revenue abroad. They are: 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR), Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LSE:AMS), Anpario, Bunzl, Games Workshop, Churchill China, Focusrite (LSE:TUNE), Goodwin (LSE:GDWN), Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG), Porvair (LSE:PRV), and Renishaw (LSE:RSW). Three holdings, 4Imprint, Oxford Instruments, and Renishaw, meet Larry’s 95% criterion.

These companies are dealing with more aggressive protectionism now. Tariffs, of course, but also pressure on manufacturers in overseas markets to source locally, and constraints on exports. Many of the problems we face in the UK, the four horsemen, afflict other economies too. I’m not at all sure betting on overseas markets is the panacea it appears to be, so I’m happy to hold shares that earn revenues here too.

Only Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), Howden Joinery, Jet2, Latham (James) (LSE:LTHM), Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF), Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) and Softcat (LSE:SCT) earn more than 75% of their revenue in the UK.

Were it not for the readers who write in, I would think less about these things much to my own detriment. So thank you, Fred, Naseer, and Larry.

Should I have been braver?

Naseer also wondered if I could have been braver and stood by more of the shares I held as their share prices fell.

While I remain confident in the quality of a share, the Decision Engine encourages me to “buy the dip”, because the price score increases as the share price declines relative to earnings.

In recent years it has become more common for dips to turn into multi-year chasms, though. Perhaps the best example is Focusrite. I bought the dip three times: