Most-bought investments: August 2021

We name the most-popular funds, trusts and shares on the interactive investor platform.

Investors cast their nets wider in August, with four new entries on interactive investor’s bestselling investment trust table – while globally diversified funds continue to prove popular.

Climbing into the top 10 were: UK smaller companies-focused BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LSE:THRG) investment trust (third), Henderson Far East Income (LSE:HFEL) (sixth), BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE:BRWM) (eighth) and RIT Capital Partners (LSE:RCP) (10th). They replaced Edinburgh Worldwide (LSE:EWI), a regular member of the top 10, Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT), Vietnam Enterprise (LSE:VEIL) and JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LSE:JCGI).

As ever, at the top of the table sits Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), with Smithson (LSE:SSON), which invests in smaller companies across the globe, in second position.

On the funds front, portfolios with a global mandate remain a favourite among ii customers, accounting for eight of the 10 fund bestsellers in August, with Fundsmith Equity once again securing the top spot, ahead of Baillie Gifford Positive Change and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity in second and third place, respectively.

There was only one change on the most-bought funds table, with Rathbone Global Opportunities (10th position) replacing Baillie Gifford Managed.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor, says: “‘Where next for investments?’ is the burning question in the minds of many investors as with the prospect of a new wave of Covid, the prevalence of the Delta variant, inflation, and the tapering of economic stimuli from central banks weighing on markets.

“Against this backdrop, our customers continue to favour globally diversified funds and have kept faith in portfolios with a solid track record of producing good returns over the long term. But there is a more eclectic mix of portfolios among the investment trust bestsellers, ranging from Fidelity China Special Situations investment trust, an adventurous option which has been buffeted by China’s crackdown of private firms, to Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT), which targets capital preservation and returns outstripping inflation over the longer term.

“It is also interesting to see Baillie Gifford Positive Change climb to second position on the fund bestsellers' table in the month when the UN laid by the extent of the climate emergency. Sustainable investing will play a huge role in efforts to stop global warming from spiralling out of control.”

Commenting on the bestselling equities, Keith Bowman, Equity Analyst, interactive investor, says: “The pandemic and its impact on travel-related stocks remains an ongoing consideration for investors. Both IAG (LSE:IAG) and Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) again feature. Growing vaccination rates across populations continue to battle nerves regarding the spread of the Delta variant.

“Mining stocks Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN) have also come under the spotlight. Exposure to Chinese economic fortunes, increased shareholder returns and even consideration for climate change and commodities used in the making of batteries all look to feed into the mix.

“Elsewhere, banking favourite Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) and its significant UK mortgage book stay of interest, while progressive results and attractive dividend yields leave both Aviva (LSE:AV.) and Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) on the radar.”

Top 10 most bought investments on interactive investor in August 2021