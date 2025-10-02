Most-bought investments: September 2025

Investor demand increased for precious metals in September, with the likes of Jupiter Gold & Silver and iShares Physical Gold ETC featuring in the top 10 active and passive fund lists

FTSE 100 heavyweights continue to be popular, with Legal & General, Rolls-Royce, and Taylor Wimpey topping the most-bought stocks

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest platform for private investors, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in September 2025.

In last month’s top 10 list for passive funds, precious metals were a popular choice. The iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN) topped the list in September – rising from third place in August. Joining the list for the first time in September was the iShares Physical Silver ETC GBP (LSE:SSLN), which came in the eighth place most-bought passive fund.

This was also reflected in the active funds top 10 list, as Jupiter Gold & Silver moved up to fourth place in September, and Ninety One Global Gold entered the list at ninth place.

When it comes to the most-bought stocks, FTSE 100 heavyweights stayed top of the list. Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) topped the table last month – moving to first from third place in August. Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) came in at second and third respectively.

Empire Metals Ltd (LSE:EEE) and ImmuPharma (LSE:IMM) entered the list for the first time last month, and the likes of Palantir Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PLTR), Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Metals One (LSE:MET1) dropped off after featuring in August.

Below, interactive investor’s experts explore September 2025’s most-bought data in more depth.

Funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on interactive investor in September,Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor says: “In September, a key trend was increased demand for precious metals. iShares Physical Gold ETC jumped from third to first in our index fund/ETF rankings, while Jupiter Gold & Silver advanced two places (from sixth to fourth) among active open-ended funds. There were also two new entries: Ninety One Global Gold and iShares Physical Silver.

“As well as geopolitical tensions and concerns over US tariffs leading investors to seek out safe-haven assets, other drivers of both gold and silver include weakness in the US dollar, higher government debts, and fears that inflation will remain sticky. For gold, another element has been high amounts of central bank buying to diversify away from fiat currencies and US government bonds. Over the long term, silver has given investors more of a bumpier ride than gold due to its wider industrial use. This means it has greater cyclical characteristics compared to gold.

“Another trend gaining greater prominence is investors turning to funds that have a value style. In particular, global funds underweight the US market have been in focus, including Artemis Global Income, Ranmore Global Equity and Murray International Ord (LSE:MYI), with the latter a new entry in our September tables. This suggests that some investors are seeking greater diversification in their portfolios, perhaps mindful of the concentration risk attached to the US stock market.”

Equities

Commenting on the most-bought stocks on interactive investor in September, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment says:“As usual, FTSE 100 heavyweights like Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Glencore (LSE:GLEN) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) continued to be very popular stocks on the interactive investor platform last month. There appeared to be some profit taking in Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), however, which dropped off the list after a strong share price performance in September adding to an impressive year-to-date run.

“The standout AI winner, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) also retained its spot as one of the most-popular stocks on the ii platform in September, although it dropped slightly down the leaderboard from fourth to fifth place. The GPU designer’s shares enjoyed another strong month, despite growing concerns about the dizzy heights reached by valuations in the sector.

“Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) which frequently (but not always) finds itself on the ii list of most-bought stocks was back in vogue last month. The stock surged by over 30% in September thanks to optimism towards its AI ambitions and hope that Elon Musk’s latest controversial $1 trillion pay package will incentivise him to reach his targets.

“Wishbone Gold (LSE:WSBN) was another popular stock last month - the AIM-listed precious metals company rallied by over a quarter in September thanks to a very strong period for gold, which enjoyed its best monthly performance since 2011. Geopolitical and economic uncertainty combined with monetary loosening from the Fed have driven flows into gold as investors flock to safe-haven assets.”

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy, added: “ImmuPharma was another newcomer, entering in sixth place. The drug discovery and development company’s shares rocketed at the start of the month after it announced the filing of a new patent application for P140, the world’s first immunormalizer.

“The AIM-listed company said that the patent application discloses a novel diagnostic test and precision treatment approach, identifying a subpopulation of patients with type M immune disorder that are P140 super-responders. P140 works by restoring immune homeostasis, the finely regulated balance of the immune system.

“According to ImmuPharma, autoimmune diseases affect more than 400 million people worldwide.”

MOST-BOUGHT INVESTMENTS ON INTERACTIVE INVESTOR (ii) IN SEPTEMBER 2025