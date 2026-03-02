Must read: European oil, defence, airlines and luxury stocks react to new conflict

European/US markets

Risk-off mood grips the European market open, with the DAX and CAC both down over 2%, while the FTSE 100 is suffering a more modest 1% decline, supported by gains for defence, miners, and oil companies. The CBOE Volatility Index has surged to a more than three-month high as markets digest the fallout from US and Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

European natural gas futures jumped over 20% and WTI and Brent crude have surged around 9% each. The global oil benchmark is trading around $80 a barrel amid worries about oil supply given that shipping has been halted via the Strait of Hormuz, which typically sees about 20% of global crude oil and LNG shipments pass through.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Oil & Gas index has hit a fresh record high with oil stocks such as Repsol SA (XMAD:REP), Shell (LSE:SHEL), BP (LSE:BP.), Galp Energia, and Eni SpA (MTA:ENI) surging. Shipping stocks such as A P Moller Maersk AS Class B (XETRA:DP4B) and Hapag-Lloyd AG (XETRA:HLAG) are also sharply higher, reflecting the potential for a significant increase in shipping rates.

Aerospace and defence stocks in Europe are also soaring on the back of the jump in geopolitical risk. Leonardo SpA Az nom Post raggruppamento (MTA:LDO), Rheinmetall AG (XETRA:RHM), Avio SpA (MTA:AVIO), Exosens SA (EURONEXT:EXENS) and BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) are rallying.

Investors are also flocking to safe havens with gold and silver both gaining around 3% each. Haven currencies such as the Swiss franc appreciated over the weekend, amid flight to safety flows.

Airspace closures and flight disruptions are weighing on travel stocks today. There have been a number of major airport closures in the Middle East including in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Airline stocks such as Finnair, Norwegian Air, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), Ryanair and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (XETRA:LHA) in Europe have all fallen sharply. Travel companies are also suffering in today’s trade including Rainbow Tours, TUI AG (XETRA:TUI1), and Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2).

Luxury stocks such as Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EURONEXT:MC), Kering SA (EURONEXT:KER), The Swatch Group AG Bearer Shares (SIX:UHR), and Hermes International SA (EURONEXT:RMS) are also struggling amid fears that the tensions in the Middle East could weigh on designer spending particularly in places such as Dubai, a global hub for luxury consumers, if there is less travel and tourism in the region. Industria De Diseno Textil SA Share From Split (XMAD:ITX) is also on track for its worst session in almost a year.

US futures are pointing to notable declines at the open on Wall Street with Nasdaq futures down around 2% and S&P and Dow futures down around 1.5% each.