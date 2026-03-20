Seven big ISA mistakes to watch out for

Individuals savings accounts (ISA) provide a fantastic way to shelter your money from the proverbial taxman. But there’s more to tax-effective saving than simply opening an account and topping it up each year.

To make the most of your ISA in the 2025-26 tax year and thereafter, here are seven of the biggest mistakes to avoid.

1) Choosing the wrong ISA for you

In 2023-24 we paid into more than 15 million adult ISAs – the highest number in 13 years – but cash is undoubtedly king, accounting for nearly 10 million of those plans.

We’re also paying a lot more into cash ISAs: nearly £70 billion over the course of that year, compared to £31 billion into stocks & shares ISAs.

Cash ISAs provide a sensible home for any money you might need in an emergency (three to six months of expenditure) plus anything you might need in the near future for holidays and so on. But, for any money that you’re unlikely to need in the next five to 10 years, it’s worth considering a stocks & shares ISA for better growth potential.

Although the value of your investment will invariably rise and fall, over time stocks and shares will likely perform better than cash.

According to analysis from Moneyfacts, since 2010 the average return on cash ISAs is 1.79% a year, compared to 6.79% in stocks & shares ISAs.

That means £1,000 invested in cash 15 years ago would now be worth approximately £1,300, compared to £2,300 if it was invested in a stocks & shares ISA.

Although investing can seem daunting for first-time investors, you can reduce risk by investing in “balanced” funds with exposure to a broad range of global stocks and shares. Drip-feeding money into the markets each month is also less risky than exposing a big lump sum to the markets in one go.

2) Thinking you can pay into only one ISA a year

Although there have previously been complicated rules restricting the number of ISAs you can pay into, these have been relaxed in recent years - you can now pay into as many different cash and stocks & shares ISAs as you like.

Children, however, can have only one cash and one stocks & shares Junior ISA, and you can also pay into only one Lifetime ISA a year.

3) Buying new funds every year

For established stocks and shares investors, the temptation is to go shopping for new funds every ISA season. There might be a sector that has performed particularly well over the last year, or you might have seen some interesting recommendations in the press.

But the danger with this approach is that, over the years, you could end up with a portfolio that looks like the cupboard under the stairs. Your money will likely end up scattered all over the place with little structure or organisation.

It’s better to maintain a balanced portfolio – with money split between equities, fixed interest and cash according to your attitude to risk (referred to as asset allocation). The greater your attitude to risk, the more you can afford to allocate to equities. Within equities, you should also ensure you’re invested across a broad range of stocks and shares, spanning different sectors and geographical regions. Also note that many funds will invest in the same companies so, if you don’t check, it’s easy to end up overlapping.

Check key features of funds for the lowdown on top holdings and geographical breakdown.

For most investors, it will make more sense to top up their existing holdings, rather than buying something new. This might mean spreading money across them all or taking the opportunity to rebalance your portfolio and restore your original asset allocation (for example buying more bonds if strong returns mean your portfolio is a bit top-heavy equity wise).

Or, if your portfolio is already feeling like too much of a mixed bag, it’s worth taking the time to add a bit more structure, selling any funds that aren’t bringing anything helpful to the party.

If portfolio building feels a bit too much like hard work, it’s possible to buy multi-asset funds, designed to be core holdings, that do the job for you. Or, your investment platform might offer a Managed ISA, made up of pre-selected funds, that matches your risk profile.