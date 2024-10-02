Share Sleuth: tempting stock is new addition to the portfolio

All the companies are good quality, but their share prices are a high multiple of normalised earnings and so their price scores are negative. I decide the quality scores every time I evaluate or reevaluate a company. The price score is calculated daily according to a formula described in the guide linked at the end of this article. Value is determined by the combination of quality and price. Because of their low scores and low ranks, these are among the 10 most overvalued shares of the 40 in the Decision Engine. Best and worst UK shares in Q3 2024

The UK banks most exposed to China stimulus The Decision Engine wants me to liquidate these holdings because their ideal holding sizes are all below 2.5% of the Share Sleuth portfolio’s total value. Of these shares, only Garmin and Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS) are eligible to trade. I have already reduced the portfolio’s holdings in Goodwin and Bloomsbury Publishing this year, and Tristel (LSE:TSTL) reports its full-year results next month. And shares to buy In any case, the portfolio has spare cash to invest. Decision day was Friday 20 September, when the portfolio’s cash balance was £12,358 and its minimum trade size (MTS) was £5,040. Like the IHS, the MTS is also 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value. This was the choice that confronted me:

Only three shares were available for investment. All just as good quality as the shares the Decision Engine would have me sell, but trading at less demanding multiples of normalised profit. They are Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW) (rank 5, score 8.5), Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) (rank 8, score 8) and Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2) (rank 9, score 8). The others were ruled out because I had traded them recently, or the difference between their ideal holding sizes and their actual holding sizes was less than the minimum trade size. For example, the Renishaw (LSE:RSW) holding is 4% of the portfolio’s total value and its IHS is 6.3%, a difference of 2.3%. Since the minimum trade size is 2.5%, I would have to lift Renishaw to above its IHS and I might soon have to think about selling the shares I had just bought. FW Thorpe manufactures lighting systems. It is a great business that Share Sleuth has held almost since its inception.

The chart shows the initial addition in 2010, a top-up in 2015, and a reduction in the size of the holding in 2016. Since then, I have sat on the shares and collected the dividends. The only thing stopping me from adding more shares is the proximity of FW Thorpe’s full-year results announcement. It is due next month. Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis

Stockwatch: buying this small-cap for its 9% dividend yield Oxford Instruments, a manufacturer of scientific equipment, is also a tempting investment. I scored it only recently, and it would be a new addition to the portfolio. I do not know it as well as FW Thorpe, but it would result in a smaller holding so I would be putting less money at risk. Buying Oxford Instruments Of course, I slept on the decision, which meant waiting until Monday 23 September. Then I added 341 shares in Oxford Instruments. The actual price, quoted by a broker, was £20.78 per share, which cost £5,042.53 after deducting £10 in lieu of broker fees and £25 in lieu of stamp duty. Share Sleuth performance The portfolio is 15 years old! Next month, courtesy of Share Sleuth friend Mark Senior, we will bring you a more detailed performance analysis. At the close on Friday 27 September, Share Sleuth was worth £202,331, 574% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £87,962, an increase of 193%.

After dividends paid during the month from 4imprint, Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), Garmin, Quartix Technologies (LSE:QTX) and Solid State (LSE:SOLI), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £7,653. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is just under £5,200. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 7,653 Shares 194,678 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 202,331 574 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 4,372 -3 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 3,597 -11 BMY Bloomsbury 845 3,203 5,678 77 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 7,148 52 CHH Churchill China 1,495 17,228 13,455 -22 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 14,432 285 CLBS Celebrus 1,528 3,509 4,355 24 DWHT Dewhurst 938 6,754 11,209 66 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 5,893 162 GAW Games Workshop 100 4,571 10,820 137 GDWN Goodwin 133 3,112 9,789 215 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 6,893 56 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,476 10,371 13,535 31 JET2 Jet2 456 250 6,521 2,508 LTHM James Latham 1,150 14,437 15,813 10 MACF Macfarlane 3,533 5,005 3,975 -21 OXIG Oxford Instruments 241 5,043 5,121 2 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 6,016 20 PZC PZ Cussons 1,870 3,878 1,823 -53 QTX Quartix 3,285 7,296 5,141 -30 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 8,845 42 RWS RWS 2,790 9,199 4,721 -49 SOLI Solid State 356 1,028 4,147 303 TET Treatt 763 1,082 3,388 213 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 6,600 199 TSTL Tristel 750 268 2,970 1,007 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 5,555 -61 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 2,867 -55 Notes

23 September: Added Oxford Instruments

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £202,326 today

£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £87,962 today

Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods

Source: SharePad, close on Friday 27 September 2024. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns shares in FW Thorpe, Oxford Instruments, and all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio except Tristel. See our guide to the Decision Engine and the Share Sleuth Portfolio for more information. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.