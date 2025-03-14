Shares for the future: my biggest company and another new stock

Normally a steady grower, in the year to December 2024 Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) produced the kind of performance improvement I can only wish the Garmin Forerunner watch I wear would tell me I am making. Learn with ii: Top ISA Funds | How to build a FTSE Tracker ISA Portfolio | Income ISA Portfolio Scoring Garmin: growth across all divisions Garmin grew revenue by 20%, more than double its Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the last 12 years. It grew adjusted profit 44%, more than four times its profit CAGR. The Past (dependable) [3] Profitable growth: Profit has grown at 10% CAGR [1]

Strong finances: More cash than financial obligations [1]

Through thick and thin: Lowest Return on Capital 15% in 2015 [1] The company has had more cash than financial obligations on its balance sheet at the end of each of the last 12 financial years.

The only blemish in its financial track record is slightly underwhelming cash conversion, which is explained by heavy investment in research and development and capital expenditure. This is the price of being a leading manufacturer of sophisticated technology. Garmin anticipates $6.8 billion (£5.2 billion) revenue in 2025, 8% more than it achieved in 2024. A forecast 25% operating margin implies profit growth of 7%. The Present (distinctive) [3] Discernible business: Manufacturer of location-enabled electronics [1]

With experienced people: Very experienced board [1]

Although most of us know Garmin as a fitness watch maker and some of us may remember its previous heyday before Google Maps as a major satnav brand, it is much more than a manufacturer of fitness watches. Founded by Gary Burrell and Min Kao ("Gar" and "Min") in 1989 with a mission to popularise the Global Positioning System (GPS) and "change the world", Garmin's first products were navigation devices for planes and boats. The aviation and marine divisions have grown into big businesses, with revenues of around $1 billion each. The aviation division makes integrated flight decks and individual display, navigation, communication, weather and safety components and systems. It sells them to plane manufacturers such as Cessna and Embraer, and to distributors for retrofitting.

The marine division makes chartplotters (essentially satnavs for boats), fish finders, angling sonar, and trolling motors, which propel boats at slow speeds when, for example, they are fishing. Recently, Garmin has bolstered the marine division with acquisitions: JL Audio, which makes speakers and amplifiers, and Lumishore, which makes LED lighting, as it seeks to integrate systems "throughout the boat". Garmin today has five divisions all of which are growing revenue, and four of which are highly profitable.

Its biggest and most profitable division is Outdoor, which makes specialised equipment and rugged watches. It earned revenue of nearly $2 billion in 2024 and operating profit of $703 million (44% of total operating profit). Some of Garmin’s premium outdoor watches can operate almost indefinitely on solar power, measure things most of us do not need to measure (like altitude and depth), and send out distress signals from anywhere on the planet (which Garmin relays to emergency services). The division also makes handheld GPS devices, satnavs, dash cams and audio systems for car and truck drivers and motorcyclists, satellite communicators, dive computers, dog tracking collars, and golf launch monitors (that record and analyse a golfer’s swing). Over the last six years, the fastest-growing division in terms of profit has been Fitness, as more and more of us use these devices to measure our performance, plan and follow routes, and train, and monitor fitness trends. It has grown profit at a 17% CAGR since 2019:

The Fitness segment has not grown linearly, due to the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, demand skyrocketed as many of us developed a sudden interest in running watches and bike computers. I was one of Garmin’s new recruits. Father Christmas delivered my Forerunner in 2020. 2022 was a hangover year, when we had new fitness watches, were not yet in the market for replacements, and shipping delays and shortages increased costs. Helped by the launch of the Forerunner 165 early in 2024, the growth trend has now fully reasserted itself. Another hallmark of Garmin is its ability to bear pain. Its fifth division, Auto OEM, has been losing money since at least 2018, which is the earliest year Garmin reported its performance. The good news is revenue in this division is growing strongly, faster than at any other division, while losses have been shrinking since 2021:

