Shares for the future: upgrade thrusts this stock into my top 10

Next month, Ben Stocks, Porvair (LSE:PRV)’s chief executive of 27 years, will retire. Earlier this month, the filtration company posted a set of results typical of the past two decades of Stocks’ leadership. That is a good thing. Learn with ii: What is Bed & ISA? | What is the ISA Deadline? | How many ISAs can I have? Scoring Porvair: reliable growth Revenue and profit grew 9% in the year to November 2024 and return on capital (RoC) was 24%, very close to Porvair’s 12-year average rates of growth and profitability. The Past (dependable) [3] Profitable growth: 10%-ish revenue and profit CAGR [1]

Strong finances: Modest financial obligations [1]

Through thick and thin: Lowest RoC: 18% in 2020 [1] Cash conversion remained strong. Despite cash outflows due to acquisitions, record capital expenditure and the dividend, net financial obligations were near historical lows at the year end, in comparison to capital employed. I think of Porvair as a stalwart, capable of steady growth under its own steam.

As is often the case, business was brisk in some markets (aerospace and petrochemicals in 2024), while others (laboratories and industrial) took a breather. The company is optimistic about 2025 and beyond. Indeed, the outgoing chief executive has no doubt the best is yet to come. The Present (distinctive) [2.5] Discernible business: Specialist manufacturer of filters [1]

With experienced people: New chief executive starts in April [0.5]

That creates value for customers: Reduces costs, contamination and pollution [1] Porvair makes most of its money from filters. They protect equipment from contaminants in liquids and gases and reduce waste, pollution and impurities. Filters are specifically designed to fit into equipment. Either they must be replaced according to regular schedules, or they can be used only once. Porvair’s biggest division, Aerospace and Industrial, was responsible for 44% of revenue in 2024. Its filters are specified in most commercial aircraft, where they can be found in fuel tanks, hydraulic and cooling systems. They are specified in the LEAP aero engine programme and Blue Origin space rockets Other major markets included the nuclear, petrochemical and microelectronics industries. The company owns Selee, which is the mainstay of the Metal Melt Quality division. This segment is responsible for 23% of revenue. It makes filters used in aluminium cast houses. Trading Strategies: recession risk brings buying opportunities

Sector Screener: an underperforming sector to buy for long term The repeat business from these customers depends to an extent on how busy they are, but demand is fairly consistent because, while factories are operating and planes are flying, filters will be used up. Porvair also owes its stability to its broad customer base. It supplies 4,000 products to over 15,000 customers. These are long-standing relationships, because the capital equipment in which the filters fit have long lifecycles. A third subsidiary, the Laboratory division, supplies filters and consumables used in the preparation of samples, water analysers, robotic sample handlers and consumables. It brings in 33% of revenue, and the company says it is the largest and most innovative supplier of equipment for the measurement of inorganic contaminants in water. For the past 20 years, chief executive Ben Stocks has focused the business on these activities. It has grown by developing new products and buying like-firms. He is retiring at this year’s annual general meeting, having participated in the most orderly of successions. He gave a year’s notice. His replacement Hooman Caman Javvi, who has just spent two years as chief operating officer of engineer Hill & Smith, joined Porvair in January. The Future (directed) [2.5] Addressing challenges: Decarbonisation, tariffs [0.5]

With coherent actions: Buy and build [1]

That reward all stakeholders fairly: Low and stable staff attrition [1] One of Porvair’s success stories is Selee. This business has long been more cyclical and less profitable than the other divisions. Now a combination of high demand for aluminium, which makes heavy electric vehicles lighter, and investment in new patented filters has driven profit margins at Selee. For now, they rival the rest of the business. This result is particularly impressive, considering that revenue at Selee fell in 2024 after three boom years. The company also bore the cost of putting right damage wrought by Hurricane Helene to its plant in Hendersonville, North Carolina (it is negotiating with insurers). It also shows how the business model can adapt. It will need to in years to come as industrial processes and powertrains change. Revenue from industries processing and using traditional hydrocarbons will probably fall, although in the meantime Porvair has a role to play in making them cleaner. Potential future fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from vegetable oil, and hydrogen, require filtration too. Companies often include a risk analysis in their annual reports. Porvair is noteworthy because an Emerging Risk (ER1) has gone straight in at number 1, so to speak. It is both the most likely and most impactful risk.

