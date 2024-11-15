Shares for the future: the best stock on my subs’ bench so far

This week, I’m introducing another potential candidate for the Decision Engine, selected because it has grown dependably, and I think it may be distinctive and directed. Instead of adding candidates immediately to the Decision Engine, I’m adding them to a different list. Let us call it the subs’ bench. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers I can mull them over and, when it is time to retire a low-scoring member of the Decision Engine, I’ll be able to pick from a handful of promising substitutes. Scoring Volution: high returns Volution Group (LSE:FAN) manufactures ventilation products for homes, offices, hospitals and shops. Fans, in other words, and whole-house ventilation systems. The Past (dependable) [2.5] Profitable growth: 12% CAGR in revenue and profit [1]

Strong finances: Strong cash flow, substantial obligations [0.5]

Through thick and thin: Lowest RoC 34% in 2020 [1] Since it listed on the stock market in 2014, Volution has grown revenue and adjusted profit at a compound annual growth rate of 12%.

Profit margins are more than adequate and Volution’s businesses generate about 50% return on capital in a typical year. However, they are almost entirely financed by external capital. Net obligations (including leases) at the end of the financial year in July 2024 were 78% of operating capital. That is the lowest level of indebtedness since 2015, but still above my 50% benchmark. No doubt Volution believes that it can afford the interest on these obligations because of its dependable profits and strong cash flows. Cash returns after capital expenditure are typically 90% of adjusted profit. Stockwatch: possible bid target and hedge against IHT

No doubt Volution believes that it can afford the interest on these obligations because of its dependable profits and strong cash flows. Cash returns after capital expenditure are typically 90% of adjusted profit. That is a reasonable assessment. For a manufacturer, Volution does not require much capital. Its debt to capital ratio is not just high because of its financial obligations, but because I'm comparing it to something small. That low capital requirement may stem from the fact that Volution is mainly an assembler. It makes the cases and fills them with components often made elsewhere, usually to its own specification. If we think about debt in terms of how long it might take to repay it, it takes on a different complexion. Volution could probably save up enough cash to outweigh all its financial obligations in a couple of years if it were to direct free cash flow into the bank. In the decade since Volution floated it has spent much of it on acquisitions, instead. The Present (distinctive) [3] Discernible business: Manufacture of ventilation systems [1]

With experienced people: Experienced chief executive [1]

That creates value for customers: Quality, availability, sustainability [1] Better ventilation means healthier air indoors. Volution mostly improves the air in our homes, but the commercial market, places such as shops and offices, contributed a little over 20% of revenue in 2024. Public awareness of the importance of indoor air quality increased during the Covid pandemic. Tightening regulations and the prosecution of public and private landlords for failing to prevent condensation and mould means Volution is benefiting from an “acute focus” on poorly ventilated homes (aka sick building syndrome). Regulations to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions from buildings are also boosting demand for ventilation systems that expel stale air but not heat in winter, and help cool houses in summer. Volution differentiates itself by making quieter, more automated and more environmentally sustainable products, and by providing services to larger contractors, such as site surveys. During the decade since it floated, the company has diversified geographically, doubling revenue from overseas from 30% to 60% as it has acquired businesses in Europe and Australasia.

Source: Volution annual report 2024 Chief executive Ronnie George has guided this transformation. Formerly the managing director of Vent-Axia, one of the company’s UK subsidiaries, he led a management buyout in 2012. The Future (directed) [2.5] Addressing challenges: Growth, competition [1]

With coherent actions: Innovation, acquisitions (sometimes large) [0.5]

That reward all stakeholders fairly: Employee/customer-centric vibe [1] House building and construction activity is sensitive to economic conditions, yet revenue has declined only once since the company floated. That was in the year to July 2020, when the onset of the Covid pandemic shut the economy. While construction is a cyclical activity, acquisitive growth is not masking underlying instability in the business. Excluding the pandemic years, Volution has achieved modest but steady organic growth:

