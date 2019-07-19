The top 20 investment trusts being sized up by investors

Fears of the end of the equities bull market has seen one trust rise to the top. Tom Bailey reveals the most-searched for trusts in the first half of 2019.

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has revealed the 20 investment trusts that received the most website page views in the first half of 2019.

The number of page views a trust gets on the AIC's website can be taken as indicative of what investment trusts, or types of investment trusts, investors have been interested in.

Topping the list was City of London (LSE:CTY), up three places from the year before. Driving this increased interest was likely a growing fear that the bull market, now a decade old, is coming to an end. The trust, managed by veteran investor Job Curtis, is generally seen as a defensive investment with a reliable dividend.

That chimes with the slight dip in interest in Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) . Although still the second most viewed trust, it had formally occupied the top spot. The trust, managed by James Anderson, invests in global growth stocks, primarily in the tech sector.

Trusts with strong dividend payments continued to dominate the rankings. A total of 12 investment trust's classed as "dividend heroes", trusts that have increased their dividends for at least two decades, were in the top 20 list.

Shooting up the rankings by 31 places compared with last year was Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LSE:WPCT). This is likely off the back of the high-profile suspension of Woodford Equity Income at the start of June. The open-ended fund was suspended so that the manager, Neil Woodford, could shift its portfolio away from unlisted and illiquid stocks it holds.

However, both the open-ended fund and Woodford Patient Capital share a number of illiquid stock holdings. This stoked fears that Woodford would be forced into a fire sale, driving down the price of assets in his trust. Many views of the trust’s page were perhaps investors cross-checking holdings.

But not all views were necessarily with an eye to sell. According to data from interactive investor, the best-selling investment trust in June of this year was Woodford Patient Capital. The trust's declining share price appears to have attracted bargain hunters, but as ever time will tell whether investors have picked up a bargain or caught a falling knife.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.