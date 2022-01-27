The UK shares this smaller company star investor has bought

This fund manager, who has a great track record of beating the market, has been shopping for bargains.

Commenting on the outlook for markets, Hermon pointed out that corporate conditions are looking stronger. He notes that most companies are beating their initial post Covid-19 earnings and cash expectations. He adds: “Although uncertainty remains around short-term economic conditions, the virus will pass and corporate profitability and economies are recovering. The movements in equity markets have thrown up some fantastic buying opportunities and we expect many listed companies to emerge stronger from the downturn. “However, it is important to be selective as any recovery will be uneven and strength of franchise, market positioning and balance sheet will determine the winners from the losers in a post Covid-19 world.” Our outlook for 2022: key topics and investment ideas for the year ahead

11 investment trusts to earn £10,000 income in 2022

Watch our latest fund manager interviews by subscribing for free to the ii YouTube channel The trust delivered a net asset value (NAV) total return per share of -2.1% over the reporting period versus -2.8% for the Numis Smaller Companies Index. It lagged the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) UK Smaller Companies sector average, which was up 2.5%. The company’s share price fell further than the NAV, a loss of 7.9% on a total return basis. The share price was negatively impacted by the trust’s discount widening from 3.7% at the end of May to 9.5% at the end of November. As of close of trading on 26 January, the trust’s discount stood at 7.3%. In its six-month report, the trust’s board said it will maintain its interim dividend of 7p per share. Smaller companies underperformed larger companies over the period. Hermon said this was driven principally by a rise in bond yields and the market rotating towards value over growth stocks.