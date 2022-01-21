The Week Ahead: US earnings, Diageo, Apple and Microsoft
The updates come thick and fast over the next week, with Thursday particularly busy. US earnings season is in full swing too. Here are the big names to watch for.
- Find out which US companies are reporting this results season and when
- Twitchy times as US earnings season kicks off
- US stock market outlook 2022: more record highs for Wall Street?
- Want to buy and sell US shares? It’s easy to do. Here’s how
Monday 24 January
Trading statements
Computacenter, Velocity Composites
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan European Investment Trust, Pantheon Resources, Savannah Energy, Vela Technologies
Tuesday 25 January
Trading statements
Capricorn Energy, Oxford BioDynamics, Sureserve, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
AGM/EGM
Auction Technology Group, Marston's, Mitchells & Butlers, Rutherford Health, Scotgold Resources
Wednesday 26 January
Trading statements
CMC Markets, DP Eurasia, Forterra, Fresnillo, Hargreaves Services, Medica Group, Pets At Home, Quilter, Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE), Scancell Holdings, Tullow Oil, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
AJ Bell, JPMorgan Elect, Lowland Investment, Renew Holdings
- What other investors are reading right now: 20 January 2022
- UK stock market outlook 2022: reasons to be cheerful, despite rate risks
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
Thursday 27 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AEW UK REIT (LSE:AEWU), Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Victrex (LSE:VCT)
Trading statements
3i Group, Abcam, Anglo American (LSE:AAL), Britvic, CVS Group, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Dr Martens, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Empresaria, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Greencore, IDOX, IG Group, Intermediate Capital Group, Keywords Studios, MITIE Group, NCC Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Rank Group, RPS Group, Saga, St James's Place, TClarke, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus, Britvic, Critical Metals, Greencore, Henderson European Focus Trust, InnovaDerma, Intermediate Capital Group, Ironveld, Sunrise Resources, Yellow Cake
Friday 28 January
Trading statements
Hargreaves Lansdown
AGM/EGM
Avon Protection, Hollywood Bowl Group, Mosman Oil & Gas, Tertiary Minerals, Treatt
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks