Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: US earnings, Diageo, Apple and Microsoft

21st January 2022 11:51

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

The updates come thick and fast over the next week, with Thursday particularly busy. US earnings season is in full swing too. Here are the big names to watch for.

Monday 24 January

Trading statements 

Computacenter, Velocity Composites

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan European Investment Trust, Pantheon Resources, Savannah Energy, Vela Technologies 

Tuesday 25 January

Trading statements 

Capricorn Energy, Oxford BioDynamics, Sureserve, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AGM/EGM

Auction Technology Group, Marston's, Mitchells & Butlers, Rutherford Health, Scotgold Resources

Wednesday 26 January

Trading statements 

CMC Markets, DP Eurasia, Forterra, Fresnillo, Hargreaves Services, Medica Group, Pets At Home, Quilter, Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE), Scancell Holdings, Tullow Oil, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

AJ Bell, JPMorgan Elect, Lowland Investment, Renew Holdings

Thursday 27 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AEW UK REIT (LSE:AEWU), Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Victrex (LSE:VCT) 

Trading statements 

3i Group, Abcam, Anglo American (LSE:AAL), Britvic, CVS Group, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Dr Martens, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Empresaria, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Greencore, IDOX, IG Group, Intermediate Capital Group, Keywords Studios, MITIE Group, NCC Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Rank Group, RPS Group, Saga, St James's Place, TClarke, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

AGM/EGM

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus, Britvic, Critical Metals, Greencore, Henderson European Focus Trust, InnovaDerma, Intermediate Capital Group, Ironveld, Sunrise Resources, Yellow Cake

Friday 28 January 

Trading statements 

Hargreaves Lansdown

AGM/EGM

Avon Protection, Hollywood Bowl Group, Mosman Oil & Gas, Tertiary Minerals, Treatt

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Six value share tips for 2022 – and beyond

1 day ago

Funds Fan: Terry Smith, core-satellite tips, and 2022 bond outlook

2 days ago

Stockwatch: what could Ukraine invasion mean for investors?

2 days ago

From AIM to Main: does moving markets make sense?

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: five trusts outpacing and yielding above inflation

3 days ago

Your vote counts: WH Smith given bloody nose by angry investors

2 days ago

Bargain Hunter: out-of-form Baillie Gifford trusts slip to discounts

3 days ago

Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q1 2022

4 days ago

The buy case for American bank stocks

4 days ago

Fund and trust alternatives to Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith Equity

5 days ago