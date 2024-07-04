Where to find value in UK market after recent rally
In this episode, we discuss prospects for the UK market and value opportunities.
4th July 2024 09:00
Share on
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
On a five-year view, the UK market has notably lagged other markets, particularly the US, which has been boosted by its technology giants. However, the recent rally for the UK market is a potential sign that times may be changing.
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
Joining Kyle to discuss prospects for the UK market and to explain where he’s finding value opportunities is Charles Luke, manager of Murray Income Trust (LSE:MUT). Several stocks are mentioned in the podcast, including Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG), Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN), Experian (LSE:EXPN), Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO). RS Group (LSE:RS1), Safestore (LSE:SAFE), Sage (LSE:SGE), AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) and SSE (LSE:SSE).
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.