Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2025: stocks rebound from war low

After a strong February, global stock markets had one of their worst months for years in March following US President Donald Trump and Israeli’s decision to go to war with Iran. As well as the human impact on those living in the Middle East war zone, investor portfolios took a hit as stock prices, other risk assets and gold plunged as the price of oil rocketed way past $100 a barrel.

As traders worried about how the conflict could spread and how high oil prices might go, possibly triggering a global recession, investors bailed out of anything to do with travel and sectors with high energy use. Airlines and interest-rate sensitive stocks bore the brunt of the selling.

Tech stocks, already under pressure to explain how they hope to recover massive spending on artificial intelligence (AI), were dumped too. Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) ended the month with an 11.7% loss, Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) fell 7.9%, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) 7.6% and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) a further 5.7%, taking the software giant’s decline from its October peak to 36%.

In the UK, housebuilders suffered on fears that interest rates may have to rise if high oil costs send inflation north again. Many miners struggled, as did anything that relies on a buoyant consumer.

Once the dust had settled at month-end, the FTSE AIM All Share index had dived 12.5%, the FTSE 250 index lost 10.7% and the FTSE 100 6.7%. Elsewhere, the Japanese Nikkei index slumped 13.2%, the German Dax fell 10.3% and the French Cac 8.9%. On Wall Street, the main indices were each down around 5%.

Our winter portfolios were not immune, seeing a significant chunk of the previous month’s gains wiped out. Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio fell 5.2%, taking returns for the five winter months so far to a negative 3.1%. A more modest 2.6% monthly decline for Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio meant it did at least preserve a gain of 1.6% for this year’s seasonal strategy. However, the FTSE 350 benchmark index was easily the worst affected, slumping 7.2% during the month, reducing its winter profit from 11.7% to a modest 3.7%.

As a reminder, the consistent winter portfolio is made up of the five FTSE 350 companies that have risen the most winters (between 1 November and 30 April) over the past decade. Entry criteria is relaxed slightly for the aggressive winter portfolio, giving up some consistency in return for potentially bigger profits. Still, all constituents must have risen in at least eight of the previous 10 winters. It’s also worth repeating that these are data-driven portfolios requiring no manual intervention.

However, as I write there are just two weeks of this six-month strategy left to run. Happily, a ceasefire in the Middle East and hopes of a permanent resolution to the conflict have sent stock markets racing back toward their pre-war levels and, in the case of Wall Street, to record highs! Currently, the consistent portfolio is up 2%, the aggressive basket of shares is up 8.5%, a record for the winter so far, and the FTSE 350 index is up 8%.