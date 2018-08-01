J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Remember, the value of investments may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested.
The objective of the Company is to achieve capital growth from investments in India.
To achieve long-term capital growth from a portfolio of UK medium and smaller companies by investing in medium and smaller companies which are listed mainly on the London Stock Exchange and to provide long-term dividend growth at least in line with inflation.
The underlying investment aims to maximise total returns from emerging markets worldwide. It provides investors with a diversified portfolio, concentrating on countries and shares with the most attractive opportunities.
The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.
To invest in North American quoted companies including, when appropriate, exposure to small and micro capitalisation sectors.
The Company aims to achieve capital growth from investing in medium sized UK listed companies, by outperformance of the FTSE Mid 250 Index.
The investment objective is to achieve income and capital growth from world stock markets and aims to achieve this objective by holding a diversified portfolio of investments in which the portfolio manager has a high degree of conviction.
In order to achieve its stated investment policy and to seek to manage investment risks, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of quoted Japanese companies.
To provide a combination of capital and income growth from a portfolio consisting mostly of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.
To achieve long-term capital growth from investing in US micro-cap companies.
The investment objective will be to provide a growing income together with the potential for long-term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of investments in Continental European companies.
The investment objective is to provide investors with a dividend income combined with the potential for long term capital growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of emerging markets investments.
To provide capital growth from investment in Russia. The policy is to maintain a diversified portfolio of investments primarily in quoted Russian securities or other companies which operate principally in Russia.
To provide long-term capital growth by investment in companies associated within Greater China.
Aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of around 50 to 80 companies quoted on the Asian stock markets, excluding Japan.
The Funds objective is Long-term capital growth through investment in small and medium sized Japanese companies.
The Company aims to provide capital growth from investing in UK smaller companies by outperformance of the FTSE Small Cap Index.
The Company has an objective of income generation and capital growth, while seeking to maintain lower levels of portfolio volatility than traditional equity portfolios.
The objective of the Managed Growth portfolio is to achieve long term capital growth from investments in closed and open-ended funds managed principally by JP Morgan.
The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and a rising share price over the longer term by taking carefully controlled risks.
Aims to generate total returns, primarily in the form of capital, from a portfolio primarily invested in Brazilian focused companies.
The objective of the Managed Income portfolio is to achieve a growing income return with potential for long term capital growth by investing in equities, investment companies and fixed income securities.
The Company invests in a globally diversified portfolio of convertible securities and other suitable instruments exhibiting convertible or exchangeable characteristics.
To achieve a return in excess of sterling money markets by investing primarily in GBP denominated short-term debt securities.