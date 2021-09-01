Stakeholder pension vs SIPP

What is a stakeholder pension?

Stakeholder pensions were introduced in 2001 to provide a simple and transparent way to save for retirement. You can take out a stakeholder pension yourself or you may be offered one by an employer.

To be called a stakeholder pension, they must meet minimum standards set by the government:

• Charges – maximum of 1.5% a year of the value of your pension pot in the first 10 years, then 1% a year. Where an employer offers a stakeholder pension for automatic enrolment, the automatic enrolment fee cap of 0.75% applies. There are also no transfer charges on stakeholder pensions if you move to another provider. Although these charges were ground-breaking when stakeholders were introduced, charges have fallen significantly over the last 20 years across all pensions and many now fall below the maximum levels set for stakeholders. Similarly, while transfer charges were commonplace 20 years ago, the vast majority of pensions do not have transfer charges.

• Contributions – minimum contribution of no more than £20 plus you must be able to stop or restart contributions whenever you like, without any penalty.

• Investments – a default investment fund, usually with a lifestyling option to switch your money into lower risk investments as you approach retirement must be available.

Stakeholder pensions are a defined contribution / money purchase pension. This means the amount you receive is based on how much you pay in and the growth of the underlying investments.

As well as the default investment fund, you can invest your stakeholder pension across a range of funds. These will usually be the pension provider’s funds but some stakeholders offer funds from other companies, too.

Any contributions you make to your stakeholder pension are topped up with tax relief, subject to the annual allowance. Once you reach age 55 (57 from 2028) you can access your pension, taking up to 25% of it tax-free.