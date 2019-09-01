Our awards
We strive for excellence and are proud to be recognised for our dedication to providing our customers with the best platform and insight to help them take control of their financial futures.
2019
Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Low Cost SIPP Provider
Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service
Boring Money
Best Buy
The City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best ISA Provider
ETF Express Awards
Best OTC Trading Platform for Retail Investors
ADVFN Awards
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
2018
Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Mobile Sharedealing
Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service
ADVFN Awards
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
2017
Shares Awards
Best International Share-Dealing Service
Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Self-Select ISA Provider