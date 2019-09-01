Our awards

Home >

ii awards | Journalism awards

We strive for excellence and are proud to be recognised for our dedication to providing our customers with the best platform and insight to help them take control of their financial futures.

2019

 

Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Low Cost SIPP Provider

Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service

 

 

Boring Money
Best Buy

The City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best ISA Provider

ETF Express Awards
Best OTC Trading Platform for Retail Investors

 

ADVFN Awards
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker

 

2018

 

Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Mobile Sharedealing

Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service

 

ADVFN Awards
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

2017

 

Shares Awards
Best International Share-Dealing Service

Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Self-Select ISA Provider

 

