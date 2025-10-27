10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 24 October 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME)makes its debut in this list of most-bought stock in ISAs on the ii platform. The shares had been loitering just outside the top 10 for a couple of weeks, but a second profit warning in as many weeks had investors betting that all the bad news is now in the price.

Shares in the discount retailer fell more than 20% on 7 October when it warned of a drop in annual profit, although CEO Tjeerd Jegen’s turnaround plan encouraged bargain hunting. But they sank as much as 25% on Monday 20 October after the company warned of a costly accounting error. It now expects to make an adjusted profit of £470-520 million in the year to next March rather than the £510-560 million it initially thought.

It seems the news came as a surprise to Jegen. The industry veteran, who took over from Mike Schmidt four months ago, has spent almost £1 million on B&M shares since June at between 241.9p and 269.7p. Shares closed Friday at 181.7p compared with a low of 162p the day the news broke.

Greatland Resources Ltd (LSE:GGP) last appeared here in August, but it’s back in the list at number four following strong results from the first quarter of its Telfer drilling program in Western Australia. The 53,543 metres drilled exceeded expectations, and the gold miner is on track to achieve its 240,000-metre target for the full-year 2026.

“The new high-grade zone identified at the West Dome Underground is particularly exciting,” said managing director Shaun Day. “The project presents the possibility of an entirely new high-grade underground mining centre beneath the currently active West Dome Open Pit.

“We will be mobilising an additional rig this month and are well placed to achieve our drilling targets to inform a significant resource update at Telfer in the March 2026 quarter.”

There are three first-timers in this week’s top 10. Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) makes its debut after retail investors piled into the latest meme stock, sending its share price up as much as 1,400%. Worth just 50 US cents on 16 October, the shares peaked at $7.69 a week later. By the end of last week, they were back down at just above $2.

Yes, Beyond Meat extended its distribution deal with Walmart, but it was a so-called short squeeze driven by comments on social media site Reddit that was behind the rally. Beyond Meat has had a terrible few years, dropping from over $200 a share as consumer demand for plant-based meat waned. A lot of hope is being pinned on the company’s recent debt deal.

In sixth place is ITV (LSE:ITV) as bargain hunters moved in after the share price fell sharply to levels not seen since April. The TV broadcaster last week announced that Liberty Global was planning to halve its stake to 5%. A day later, the American firm announced the sale of over 193 million ITV shares as part of its strategy of selling non-core assets. The trade raised £135 million gross.

ECO Buildings Group (LSE:ECOB), a designer, manufacturer and builder of advanced modular housing systems, was attracting very little attention at the beginning of the month, trading at 3.6p. Last week it peaked at 28.6p for a gain of almost 700%.

There was excitement mid-month when it launched a new Sudanese subsidiary to focus on modular housing. Socotra Real Estate Development and Investment Company agreed to invest €5 million (£4.4 million ) in return for a stake in the business. Then last week, the AIM-listed company signed a deal to make and supply 20,000 homes in Chile over seven years as part of the government’s housing programme. It’s expected to generate around €420 million in gross revenues.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Investors have continued to pile into funds with a focus on gold and silver amid a fall in prices. The gold price tumbled last Tuesday, interrupting a run of extremely strong performance. Meanwhile, the share price discounts to net asset value on commodity investment trusts widened last week, suggesting some investors were taking profits.

Others seemingly saw this as a chance to buy in, with Golden Prospect Precious Metal Ord (LSE:GPM) entering the list of top-selling funds in ISAs for the week. The trust had experienced one of the biggest instances of discount widening and is sitting on huge gains for 2025.

Meanwhile, an open-ended rival, Jupiter Gold & Silver, climbed into fourth place. A renewable energy infrastructure trust entered the list in the form of Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), which had hovered in 15th place a week earlier. The trust hasn’t seen any recent major news but its yield, which comes to more than 9%, is likely proving a draw for some.

It’s one of a few income plays in the list, with Artemis Global Income still in sixth place and UK income stalwart City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) clinging on in 10th place. The Artemis fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.5%, while CTY shares currently trade on a 4.1% yield.

Some other investor favourites remain hard to shake. Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acccontinues its long reign at the top of the list, while L&G Global Technology Index climbs one rung to second place.

The L&G fund is a straightforward way to bet big on some of the biggest US stocks: NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) accounts for almost 16% of the fund, with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) each on weightings of almost 14%.

Two of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy portfolios, which offer exposure to a mixture of stocks and bonds using tracker funds and have something of a home bias to UK equities, make it into the list again. But only one more conventional global tracker fund, HSBC FTSE All-World Index, now sits in the top 10.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.