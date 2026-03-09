10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 6 March 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

In a week when there are six changes inthis list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform, it’s Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) that’s the new number one after a rise of two places. Always a popular stock to own given its 8% dividend yield, an 8% drop in the share price since the Middle East conflict broke out is an added attraction.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and L&G peer Aviva (LSE:AV.) have acquired a reputation as yo-yo stocks, frequently entering and exiting this top 10. The popular high street bank has risen from 13th position a week ago to fourth place following an 8% share price fall back below the magic 100p level. Shares currently yield about 4%. Meanwhile, Aviva now trades at an eight-month low after losing 10% over the past week. Annual results broadly in line with market expectations failed to stem the tide of selling.

Housebuilders were back in focus, but for the wrong reasons. Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) issued results for 2025, but the outlook for 2026 was the catalyst for a 30% slump in the share price. The company warned that margins will be lower this year given the increased use of incentives.

There are margin issues at Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) too. Again, full-year numbers for 2025 were not the key focus. Instead, investors reacted to expectations that margins will be lower this year due to softer pricing and build cost inflation. Analysts at Morgan Stanley are unhappy with the company’s “slower margin recovery profile than peers and unfavourable geographic exposure in what is already a tough backdrop”. Fears about the inflationary impact of high oil prices on interest rates is also weighing on sentiment.

Oil major BP (LSE:BP.) is back in the list after a two-week break. Shares currently trade not far off a two-year high following a 17% rally so far in 2026 and 6% in the past week, encouraged higher by a surge in oil prices above $100 a barrel.

But an oil crisis is having the opposite effect on the airlines for whom fuel prices will have a significant impact. British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) jumps six places this week as investors looked to exploit a 17% slump in the share price to an eight-month low. easyJet (LSE:EZJ)’s 15%dive to prices not seen since late 2023 also attracted buying interest.

Dropping out of this week’s list are Diageo, Relx, Microsoft, Hikma, NatWest and Melrose Industries.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Royal London Short Term Money Market has reclaimed its status as the most-bought fund for the week, ending a two-month spell at the top for Artemis Global Income.

The cash fund moves back up to the top spot, potentially reflecting the shifting mood of investors at a tumultuous moment. Escalating conflict in the Middle East may well have spooked investors, prompting them to favour the safety of cash over equities.

What’s more, the prospect of rising energy prices and stubbornly high inflation could mean interest rates, to which the income generated by the fund is tied, are less likely to fall in the near term. That could bolster the attraction of a cash fund.

The US-light, value-minded Artemis Global Income has not gone far, hanging on in second place, while investors have continued to make use of various global tracker funds, from HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc to members of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy range.

UK equity income stalwarts City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) and Temple Bar have tended to drift in and out of the top 10 list, and the former soars back in this week to take the third spot. Shares in this steady, blue-chip oriented portfolio have slipped since the onset of conflict in late February, but it has performed well year to date as a whole, with the shares making around 5% so far in 2026.

The trust, which comes with a share price dividend yield of around 3.9%, recently confirmed that it would be able to increase its payout for the 60th year in a row.

Meanwhile, Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL), a fund that comfortably draws in investors with its roughly 10% yield despite its less convincing total returns, makes a fresh appearance in the list. That fund, like many an Asia and emerging market equity portfolio, has struggled since the onset of conflict in late February.

Other investor favourites with quite different approaches remain in the list, from the high-yielding renewables play Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) to growth fund and Baillie Gifford poster child Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT).

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.