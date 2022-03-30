Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-bought shares
Here are the 10 most-bought stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 30 March 2022.
- Russia and risk: what you need to know before trading Russia-focused stocks
- Fuel price map of Britain: does your petrol cost more than this?
- A growth stock to play the bitcoin and cryptocurrency theme
- Why I think Rolls-Royce shares are a buy
|
Company name
|
Buy trades as a percentage of total trades (%)
|Polymetal International (LSE:POLY)
|61
|Petropavlovsk (LSE:POG)
|63
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|84
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|87
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|81
|Eurasia Mining (LSE:EUA)
|54
|88 Energy Ltd (LSE:88E)
|57
|JPMorgan Russian Securities (LSE:JRS)
|80
|Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (LSE:GKP)
|59
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|32
- Shares, funds and trusts for your ISA in 2022
- The investment lessons from the 1970s as inflation soars and rates rise
- ISA tips: funds and trusts investors can buy and forget about
- How and where to invest £50k to £250k for income
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks