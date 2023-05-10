Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 10 May 2023

10th May 2023 11:36

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 10 May 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Rolls-Royce shares receive important boost from FTSE 100 peer

7 minutes ago

Three American mega brands to keep buying and one I'd sell

about 4 hours ago

ASOS pins hopes on turnaround after losing a fortune

about 15 hours ago

The eight income investment trust heavyweights: how sustainable are the dividends?

about 4 hours ago

Stockwatch: bulls, bears and a global banking crisis

1 day ago

IAG shares tipped to double in value and more

1 day ago

Insider: multiple share purchases after small-cap names new CEO

2 days ago

Earning £100,000 or more? Try these tricks to avoid a massive tax bill

2 days ago

Richard Beddard: rich rewards for shareholders in this FTSE 100 company

5 days ago

Ian Cowie: why it took me a long time to buy this investment trust

6 days ago