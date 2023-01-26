Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 26 January 2023

26th January 2023 12:12

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 26 January 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: I’ve paid nearly half price for 6.6% dividend income

about 4 hours ago

12 funds to generate £10,000 of income in 2023

1 day ago

Why investing in big tech could be a big mistake

about 4 hours ago

Microsoft shares: what the City thinks

about 4 hours ago

10 quality shares for contrarian investors

about 24 hours ago

Six speculative UK share ideas for 2023

2 days ago

Stockwatch: the yield curve and what it tells us about the stock market

2 days ago

The highest yielding and most-popular sterling bond funds

2 days ago

My first four years as an ISA investor

2 days ago

Three reasons why analyst has put ‘sell’ rating on Scottish Mortgage

3 days ago