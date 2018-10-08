Eight pension drawdown dos and don’ts

2. Don’t resist reinventing your investment strategy

Many Sipp investors stay with familiar strategies and well-known funds that may have served them well in the accumulation stage of their pension plans, such as equity growth funds or old-fashioned equity market trackers. However, these have a lot of market exposure and can fall in value quickly in the event of a market crash, exposing investors to so-called sequence risk. This is where investors are forced to liquidate assets to take income when asset prices have fallen, eroding the capital available to generate future income.

Experts stress the need for wider diversification and monitoring of portfolios, and say investors should resist being buffeted by short-term noise. Dixon says: ‘A lack of confidence contributes to inertia among self-investors, with many remaining invested in expensive funds even when cheaper alternatives are available. Some investors are still paying 1 per cent for tracker funds bought in 2000, when they could track the same index in a fund costing 0.06 per cent.’

For greater diversification, you can allocate to income-generating assets such as sovereign and corporate bonds diversified across different regions and to uncorrelated asset classes such as infrastructure, property, commodities and precious metals. Currently, emerging market debt and US Treasuries stand out as the best value in the bond market, although the former is a less predictable asset class.

Another alternative is absolute return funds such as Invesco Perpetual Global Targeted Returns and BlackRock UK Absolute Alpha, which aim to make a positive return regardless of the direction of the broad stock market.

3. Consider uncrystallised fund pension lump sums

The pension strategy of taking an uncrystallised fund pension lump sum (UFPLS) allows you to draw lump sums directly from your pension from age 55, without making a transfer into a Sipp and moving into drawdown. One quarter of the amount you withdraw will usually be tax-free, while the rest will be taxable.

UFPLS allow simple and easy access to your money held in your pension fund and are good for people with smaller pension funds, as money not withdrawn will continue to be invested in a tax-efficient environment, while they will not be hit with the charges of transferring to another scheme.

If you’re a basic-rate taxpayer, for example, taking an UFPLS every month – a quarter of which is tax-exempt – could save you from paying tax at a higher rate.

There may also be a marginal benefit in UFPLS in making the most of the lifetime allowance, because of the way the calculations are rounded, that could mount up over the years.

4. Be sure to avoid the ‘emergency’ tax trap

Some Sipp investors are being clobbered with high rates of income tax on withdrawals made from their pension pots. This is because HMRC applies an ‘emergency’ tax on the first withdrawal of each new tax year and assesses it as if it is the first of regular monthly payments to be paid over the year, which can take you into a higher tax bracket. For example, HMRC will charge income tax on an initial payment of £10,000 as if you were going to take income of £120,000 a year.

You then have to either wait for HMRC to pay the overpaid tax back or reclaim it. However, the reclaim process is rather time-consuming. There are three relevant forms: form P55 if you have taken a withdrawal but left money in your pension pot; form P53Z if you have emptied your pot but are still in employment; and P50Z for someone who has emptied their pot and is no longer in work.

The solution is to make a small withdrawal at the start of the tax year – £10 will do. This will trigger the emergency tax code. One month later you can take out the lump sum you want, knowing that your tax code, predicated on the earlier smaller payment, will be negligible.

Since the pension freedoms were introduced, tens of thousands of people have had to claim back hundreds of millions of pounds in overpaid tax. Although the government’s Office of Tax Simplification has asked HMRC to look at the system, the HMRC has refused to change it.