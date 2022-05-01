Emergency tax on pensions

How pension lump sum withdrawals are taxed

You can usually take the first 25% of your pension as tax-free cash (up to a maximum of £268,275).

However, there are two ways you might take a lump sum out of your pension.

The first is by a process called UFPLS (uncrystallised funds pension lump sum). This is when you take a lump sum out of your pension without then moving it into drawdown or buying an annuity (what is known as crystalising your pension). Only the first 25% will be paid tax free.

The remaining 75% of your withdrawal will be added to your overall income for the year and taxed at your marginal rate of income tax.

The second way happens when you have already taken your 25% tax-free cash and moved into flexi-access drawdown. In these cases, any withdrawal will be added to your income for the year and taxed at your marginal rate.

Problems with emergency tax can potentially apply with each type of lump sum withdrawal.