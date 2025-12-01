eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 1 December 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 28 November 2025.

Global banks

​The fair value gaps are modest - none are big enough to trigger signals - but the standout this week is the contrast between US and global banks.

Britain’s Barclays (LSE:BARC) and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) (which are UK listed but more of a global/emerging market player) screen as slightly rich to macro conditions. It’s important to note that eyeQ model value is moving higher in both cases - macro is a tailwind not a headwind right now. More specifically, tight credit spreads and healthy risk appetite are the main positive drivers pushing macro momentum upwards. The main takeaway being macro supports higher stock prices, but these aren’t optimal entry levels.

Meanwhile, in the US, both The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) screen as slightly cheap to macro. This time, model fair value has lost a bit of momentum. After strong gains, eyeQ model value has flatlined over November but, last week, saw both GS and Citi model value move up to the top of recent ranges. If they can make new highs that would suggest, after a period of consolidation, that the macro trend is reverting higher once again.

Finally, note that the biggest headwind for all four is inflation. All banks want reflation, but recently inflation expectations have been falling as recession fears grow. The real all-clear for all these financial stocks is for the inflation market to stop fretting about an economic hard landing.

International Top 10

