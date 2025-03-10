eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 10 March 2025

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 March 2025.

Savills

Savills (LSE:SVS) is expecting strong growth in the commercial property market after years of stagnation and poor performance during the pandemic.

The macro picture isn’t very clear, model value has flatlined since December. The stock currently sits 13.23% under eyeQ model value.

That’s enough for the smart machine to fire a bullish signal. There’s an attractive entry level if you believe the downturn of the housing market is behind us.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 March 2025.

Cisco

Analysts at investment bank Citi have a positive stance on Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO). The firm has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is expected to support Cisco’s artificial intelligence (AI) order outlook.

The leader in communication equipment recently posted very robust earnings results.

The macro picture looks promising too. Model value skyrocketed by 21.76% over the past month, and the stock now finds itself 10.28% below aggregate macro conditions. Model value is noisy courtesy of the increased volatility in macro courtesy of President Trump and the seismic geopolitical shifts roiling markets. But, in pure valuation terms, this is large enough to trigger a bullish signal.