eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 20 October 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 17 October 2025.

London Stock Exchange Group

The UK stock market has had a bad press for some time now - poor performance, a paucity of IPOs, and penal stamp duty on share trading. However, there are a few tentative signs of a potential turn up in its fortunes. The UK with its heavy concentration in miners and resource stocks, has had a decent run in recent months, and there are early signs that new listings are picking up.

Interesting to note then that London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) is in a macro regime and sits slightly cheap to macro conditions. The fair value gap is modest (4.86% is not enough to trigger a bullish signal), and we’d ideally see model value embark on a clear up trend. But, ahead of next month’s Budget when Chancellor Rachel Reeves may yet offer some more friendly policy changes, LSEG is cheap enough to add to your watchlist.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 17 October 2025.

Tesla

Tesla report earnings on Wednesday. That means company fundamentals will dominate investors’ thoughts. But note that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in a strong macro regime (80% macro relevance), so we can’t ignore big-picture stuff such as the Federal Reserve or economic growth.

The good news is that macro likes Tesla. eyeQ model value is trending higher - it’s risen nearly 5% in the last month thanks mainly to falling inflation expectations.

The bad news is that Tesla has rallied further and faster than macro conditions warrant. The stock sits just over 6% rich to our $398.35 model fair value. The onus is on good earnings to lift the stock higher from here. The macro view is that these aren’t the best levels to chase.