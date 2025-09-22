eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 22 September 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 19 September 2025.

Not all US tech is created equal

The standout this week is how, from a macro perspective, there’s a sharp divide between some of the US tech giants.

For a second week in a row Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) plus two large chip makers (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) and Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) appear on the list of international stocks that are in macro regimes and screen as cheap versus the broad macro environment.

Microsoft remains the pick of the bunch - both because its fair value gap is significant (10.3%) and because eyeQ model value is trending higher. In short, macro conditions are improving but the MSFT stock price is lagging.

And this week it’s joined by fellow Magnificent Seven stock Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon’s fair value gap is more modest, so there’s no bullish signal there.

In contrast, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) sit rich relative to macro. Both have fair value gaps big enough to trigger bearish signals but there is a crucial difference. On eyeQ, Alphabet model value is moving firmly higher - macro is supporting a higher stock price, it’s just that the market has moved further and faster. That means we treat that signal with a degree of caution.

Apple’s model value is moving up but at a very gradual pace. Of the two, this looks the better candidate for anyone thinking about top-slicing some exposure to US tech shares.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 19 September 2025.