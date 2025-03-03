eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 3 March 2025

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 2 March 2025.

Howden Joinery

Shares of UK-based kitchen and joinery supplier fell more than 7% last week. Their results were in line with expectations, but CEO Andrew Livingston stated that 2025 will continue to be a challenging year for the kitchen market.

That sell-off means Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) now sits 8.30% cheap to overall macro conditions - a big enough valuation gap to trigger a bullish signal. A cheap entry level for a stock that should benefit if you believe the UK housing market can bounce from here.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 2 March 2025.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s share price continues to tumble, with the restaurant sector facing multiple headwinds including food price inflation, rising wage costs, weight-loss drugs, Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s health push and more.

There are issues from the macro side too. eyeQ model value slumped by 8.11% in February and is languishing near one-year lows.

The consolation is that the stock now finds itself sitting 22.07% below where model conditions say it “should” trade. For a high conviction bet we’d want to see model value bottom and ideally bounce but, in valuation terms, that’s large enough to trigger a bullish signal.