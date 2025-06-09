eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 9 June 2025

Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 8 June 2025.

JD Sports

Sport retail giant JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) has been caught in the fallout from Trump’s tariffs. The firm also suffered as a result of Nike’s woes, with analysts estimating Nike accounts for around half of the JD’s sales.

eyeQ model value is flat lining; macro conditions are, in effect, in a holding pattern awaiting a new trend. The consolation is a degree of bad news has already been discounted with the stock sitting 8.43% cheap to the broad macro environment

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 8 June 2025.

Apple

US technology names dominate this week's rich list. Across Magnificent 7 names like Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), semiconductor giants like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM), cyber security leader CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CRWD) and SaaS's Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) the pattern is the same: macro conditions are improving but these stocks have run ahead of things and, to varying degrees, now screen as rich on eyeQ.

That also makes Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stand out all the more. It is the cheapest of the Mag7 names on eyeQ's models. The recent sell-off has been driven by company news - tariff threats, links with China, disappointment around AI products etc. But note 75% macro relevance means big picture stuff is important too and argues the stock is oversold.