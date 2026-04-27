eyeQ: Antofagasta, Nike, Reckitt Benckiser

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 24 April 2026.

Antofagasta

The rotation into physical assets is likely to be a multi-year trend and, as such, resource plays such as copper miner Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) enjoy a strong tailwind. That doesn’t mean active investors can’t finesse entry and exit levels along the way.

On eyeQ, Antofagasta was enjoying strong macro momentum until last week with model value declining over the latter stages of last week. The consolation is spot ANTO fell more and now sits 9.7% cheap to aggregate macro conditions.

That’s not yet a big enough fair value gap to trigger a bullish signal but, for long-term believers in a commodity supercycle, we’re edging into interesting territory where adding exposure may make sense.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 24 April 2026.

Nike

The famous sports brand has endured a rough few years but there are signs of a possible recovery. Bottom-up analysis will opine on whether new management can revitalise things.

From a macro perspective, Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) screens as the cheapest international stock that is in a macro regime (defined as a macro relevance score greater than 65%). It sits -14% below $51.03 model fair value. Not enough for an official bullish signal but getting close.

We’d also observe that, on current patterns, Nike has positive sensitivity to inflation expectations. So, for investors concerned about a sticky inflation scenario, NKE offers a nice combination - cheap in macro valuation terms and an inflation hedge.