eyeQ: Entain, Uber, BP, easyJet
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to generate actionable trading signals for 10 UK shares and 10 overseas stocks. All are either cheap or expensive given current macro conditions.
11th May 2026 11:21
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
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“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).
A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.
All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.
Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
UK Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT)
|66
|5549.07p
|-18.8%
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|67
|605.48p
|-13.05%
|St James's Place (LSE:STJ)
|72
|1318.58p
|-11.03%
|Informa (LSE:INF)
|81
|840.04p
|-3.00%
|Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN)
|65
|2508.22p
|-1.34%
|Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN)
|79
|1861.05p
|1.44%
|Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc (LSE:AHT)
|82
|5176.98p
|3.63%
|easyJet (LSE:EZJ)
|71
|346.76p
|4.37%
|Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY)
|82
|1146.84p
|5.93%
|Entain (LSE:ENT)
|70
|493.00p
|8.6%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 8 May 2026.
Entain
Entain (LSE:ENT) leads the UK rich list this week after a sharp rally on fresh chatter that MGM Resorts, alongside private equity firms Apollo and CVC, may be readying another takeover approach. It's a familiar story for the gambling group, but the bid hope is doing real work given how heavily the share price has fallen over the past year.
eyeQ's smart machine offers a more cautious read. Macro relevance has climbed to 70% and is rising, which means the broader economy is now firmly in charge of this stock. But model value is falling, slipping to 493p against a close near 538p, so the macro tide is pulling fair value lower even as bid hopes push the shares higher.
No bearish signal yet, but the message is clear: without a real bid, macro gravity is working against the price.
International Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF)
|83
|210.47
|-11.08%
|Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)
|69
|83.66
|-10.88%
|KBC Groupe NV (EURONEXT:KBC)
|74
|116.47
|-1.46%
|Banco Santander SA (LSE:BNC)
|77
|10.54
|-0.67%
|Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK)
|80
|111.61
|-0.2%
|Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)
|77
|186.85
|3.23%
|Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)
|74
|914.37
|3.59%
|UniCredit SpA (MTA:UCG)
|76
|67.81
|3.82%
|ING Groep NV (EURONEXT:INGA)
|68
|24.29
|4.93%
|Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)
|73
|33.05
|6.56%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 8 May 2026.
Uber
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) reported decent earnings last week, but the initial bounce quickly petered out. The jury may still be out from a bottom-up perspective, but the top-down view is getting close to a high conviction bull signal. The stock sits nearly 11% cheap to macro fair value; close but not quite enough to trigger an official signal.
In short, eyeQ model value bounced hard in April and, although that upward momentum has stalled somewhat early in May, the stock price continues to lag. Inflation is the biggest single driver and the relationship is positive, so the stock benefits in this current environment. If tomorrow's US CPI data prints high, on current patterns, Uber should benefit.
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Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
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