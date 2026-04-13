eyeQ: M&G, easyJet, Broadcom, Abbott Labs

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 10 April 2026.

easyJet

Budget airline easyJet (LSE:EZJ) sits 5.6% rich to overall macro conditions. Not enough to trigger a bearish signal, but enough to suggest thta it will be among the most vulnerable to the news that US-Iranian ceasefire talks broke down over the weekend.

Airlines are typically first to suffer from oil price spikes, so starting from a rich valuation is not ideal. eyeQ model shows the stock wants lower oil and lower inflation expectations. Both those factors could be at risk of moving against it in the near term.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 10 April 2026.

Broadcom

Semiconductor stocks have bounced hard of late. 2026’s “AI fatigue” saw a fair amount of selling in classic pick-and-shovel plays such as Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) over Q1. Valuations fell and positioning got cleaned out.

In April, the tide has turned somewhat. Part of that is macro driven - lower rate volatility and tighter credit spreads have pushed eyeQ model value 11% higher since 31 March. But price has run ahead of macro fundamentals and AVGO now sits 7.7% rich on eyeQ. The stock is getting very close to levels that would trigger a new bearish signal.