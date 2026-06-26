ii Tech Focus: OpenAI/Getty, Qualcomm/Meta, Bitcoin, Micron, SpaceX

Credit: Cheng Xin/Getty Images.

Cryptoassets are very high risk and you should be prepared to lose all your money before you invest

OpenAI/Getty

Shares in Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) closed higher by more than 120% on Monday after announcing a partnership with OpenAI over the weekend. Under the partnership, Getty Images said its licensed content libraries will appear across OpenAI search and discovery experiences within ChatGPT.

Craig Peters, CEO at Getty Images, said: “High‑quality, licensed visual content makes AI‑powered search and discovery more useful and more trustworthy. This partnership with OpenAI reflects a shared recognition of that, and together we will deliver richer visual experiences to ChatGPT users.”

Getty Images shares are down 30% year-to-date but are up 57% over the past week.

Qualcomm/Meta

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) said Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) will use its new AI chips in a major win for the semiconductor firm. It also said by 2029 that it expects data-centre revenue to reach $15 billion (£11.4 billion) and revenue from chips outside the smartphone market to reach $40 billion. Qualcomm has been looking to move beyond smartphones into the fast-growing AI chips market as it looks to eat into NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s dominant market share.

Qualcomm shares surged 12% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 22-24 June 2026.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell to a 20-month low on Wednesday. It is trading down by around 20% against the US dollar since the start of the year and has shed more than 40% year-on-year. This week, bitcoin briefly dipped below the key psychological support level at $60,000, after being caught up in this week’s tech sell-off on Wall Street that weighed on the hyperscalers and chipmakers. The notoriously volatile asset has been displaying correlations with risk assets, finding itself heavily punished during periods when the market mood is risk-off.

Micron

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is the most-bought tech stock on the ii platform so far this week.

Shares surged on Thursday following very strong fiscal third-quarter results. Revenue soared to $41.46 billion from $9.3 billion year-on-year, easily beating expectations for $35.85 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $25.11, also ahead of forecasts for $20.78.

It also issued better-than-expected guidance for revenue and earnings in the current fiscal fourth quarter. It anticipates Q4 revenue of around $50 billion up from $11.3 billion year-on-year. Micron has benefited from extremely strong AI chip demand and structural supply constraints that the company thinks could last beyond 2027.

Micron’s rally lifted other stocks in the sector like SanDisk Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNDK), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX).

Micron shares have surged this year, although this week has been more challenging with the stock plunging 13% on Tuesday after it was caught up in broader market jitters driven by concerns about AI spending and the potential for higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Micron enjoyed a series of price target upgrades following its earnings update including from Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

SpaceX

Just two weeks after its record-breaking IPO, Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) is already returning to the capital markets. It launched a $25 billion bond offering this week for institutional investors, which comes after it raised $86 billion via its equity market flotation on 12 June.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk lost his trillionaire status this week. Shares in SpaceX plunged by over 16% on Monday, shedding $400 billion of its market value amid broader declines in the tech sector.

Shares are currently trading at around $155, which is still above the IPO price at $135. However, SpaceX shares are notably lower than their peak from 16 June when the stock hit $225.