ii Tech Focus: Tesla, Novo Nordisk and OpenAI, Sandisk

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TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) reported a 58% surge in first-quarter net profit, hitting a record 572.5 billion Taiwan dollars (T$), ahead of forecasts for T$543.3 billion. The chipmaker also raised its full-year revenue guidance and is forecasting current-quarter sales of between T$39 billion and T$40.2 billion versus T$30.1 billion in the same period last year. C.C. Wei, the CEO, said that AI demand was ‘extremely robust’ despite uncertainty stemming from the Middle East conflict.

TSMC shares have surged 35% this year thanks to strong AI demand for its high-performance chips. Shares are up more than 140% over the last year, hitting all-time highs ahead of earnings.

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with 36 buy recommendations versus 1 hold and zero sells.

Novo Nordisk/OpenAI

Novo Nordisk AS ADR (NYSE:NVO) announced a strategic partnership this week with OpenAI to transform how medicines are discovered and delivered, sending shares sharply higher on Tuesday. From drug discovery to commercial operations, the Danish drugmaker behind the Wegovy and Ozempic weight-loss drugs plans to integrate OpenAI’s most advanced AI capabilities globally.

Shares in Novo Nordisk have struggled this year, shedding 20% since the start of January and almost 40% year-on-year. Two years ago, Novo Nordisk was Europe’s most valuable company, but its market cap has tumbled, hit by intense US competition from Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY), which has been much better at selling direct to consumers. The two companies are currently battling it out for market share in this year’s new oral weight-loss treatment market.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 13-15 April 2026.

Sandisk

SanDisk Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNDK) is among the most bought tech stocks this week on the interactive investor platform. Shares in the memory chipmaker jumped on Monday following the announcement that it will join the Nasdaq 100 index from 20 April. Jefferies raised its target price to $1,000 from $700. According to Reuters, the analyst team expects ongoing long-term contract negotiations and relentless AI demand to push memory chip prices higher, which could be positive for Sandisk’s earnings.

Sandisk has been a standout stock market winner of late. It is up more than 250% so far this year and has rallied more than 2,500% over the last 12 months. It went public in February 2025 following a spin-off from Western Digital Corporation. In January, Sandisk’s second-quarter earnings, revenue and guidance soared past expectations thanks to impressive AI data centre memory chips demand.

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock. There are 5 strong buys, 11 buys, 6 holds and zero sells on the stock.

Week Ahead

Tesla

Tech investors’ focus next week will be on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), which will deliver its first-quarter results on Wednesday 22 April.

It is an interesting time for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The recent geopolitical events with the war in Iran and the surge in petrol prices have led to a sharp increase in demand for electric cars both in the US and Europe. However, it is too early to tell whether this has translated into a meaningful boost for Tesla. Investors will be listening out for any insights into this on the earnings call.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported disappointing global deliveries in the first quarter, delivering 358,023 vehicles versus forecasts for 369,000, leading to excess inventory. It has been grappling with intense competition from Chinese automakers such as BYD Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1211), US President Donald Trump’s end to EV tax credits in the US, and CEO Elon Musk’s lack of popularity after his involvement with DOGE in the White House.

Musk has been trying to shift the company’s focus towards AI and robotics, reducing its long-term reliance on the EV market. According to Bloomberg, Musk’s team wants his Terafab semiconductor fabrication plant plans to move at ‘light speed’ with the goal of manufacturing silicon by 2029.

Shares have been rebounding over the last year since the market wide Liberation Day sell-off in April 2025, with shares up over 50% year-on-year. More recently, the stock surged as much as 8% on Wednesday 15 April ahead of results, gaining more than 14% over the last week after UBS upgraded the stock to neutral from a sell. Also supporting shares this week, Musk announced that Tesla had completed the design of its next-generation A15 chip.

The jury is out on the stock among analysts. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus hold recommendation with 24 buys, 21 holds and 9 sells.