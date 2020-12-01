Most-bought FTSE 100 and AIM shares in November 2020

Investors are sitting a lot more comfortably today after a near-record month for markets saw International Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) surge 60% and seven AIM-traded stocks double in value.

Other go-to shares during November's spectacular rebound included the FTSE 250 duo Cineworld (LSE:CINE) and caterer SSP Group (LSE:SSPG) after gains of almost 100% and 77% respectively.

The frenzied buying of these and countless other stocks was triggered on 9 November, when a Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough by US pharmaceuticals company Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Germany's BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) boosted investor confidence after several months of heavy selling.

The stock market mania sent the FTSE 100 index 12.4% higher in November, with the top flight on course to beat the monthly record of 14.4% set in January 1989 until a big correction yesterday. The FTSE 100 remains 16% lower across 2020, although today's 2% rebound to 6,391 in the wake of encouraging China factory data points to optimism on 2021 prospects.

As we reported last month, UBS thinks that the FTSE 100 index can reach 7,200 by the end of next year as long as the UK can strike a Brexit deal with the EU in the coming days.

Heavily-sold travel and leisure-dependent stocks were most in demand in November, with interactive investor customers particularly drawn to Rolls-Royce shares. The engines maker ended 48% higher after a month in which management completed a £2 billion rights issue.

The next most popular FTSE 100 stock on our platform was IAG, which rose 60% in November but is still 60% lower in the year-to-date amid doubts about how quickly global passenger demand will recover.

Other top flight stocks generating big profits for new investors in November included Premier Inn owner Whitbread (LSE:WTB), which surged 41%. Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB) also rose 32% after a revival in the Brent crude price towards 50 US dollars a barrel helped scoop up the company and its rival BP (LSE:BP.) from the lowest levels in quarter of a century.

BP was the fifth most-bought stock on the ii platform in the month as investors generally staked their money on trusted blue-chip names, including Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR).

10 most-bought FTSE 100 stocks on the interactive investor platform in November 2020

The domestic-focused FTSE 250 index rose 12.3% in November for its best monthly performance since 2009. The top 15 risers in the month gained by 40% or more, with TUI (LSE:TUI), easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Carnival (LSE:CCL) and National Express (LSE:NEX) among those regaining lost ground.

All 15 on the list are sharply lower year-to-date, ranging from Capita (LSE:CPI) and Cineworld (LSE:CINE) at more than 70% lower to Trainline (LSE:TRN), which is down 8% since January after rallying 65% in November.

As usual, the most spectacular profits for speculative investors in November were to be found in the AIM junior market. Arena Events (LSE:ARE), which provides seating for major sporting events such as golf's Ryder Cup, rose 153% but is still down 45% across the year.

Casual dining business Tasty (LSE:TAST), which trades as dim t, added 152% in November, and is now up 24.5% for the year as a whole after revealing at the end of October that it had achieved rent reductions and lease concessions at several restaurant sites.

Revolution Bars (LSE:RBG), which has 72 sites under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands, rose 136% after it completed a CVA process with creditors and said it hoped that revenues may return to more normal levels in 2021. The stock is still 66% lower across 2020.

The AIM stocks most attractive for interactive investor customers last month included ASOS (LSE:ASC) and Boohoo (LSE:BOO) amid expectations the pair will continue to mop up business from store-based rivals.

Novacyt (LSE:NCYT) was the most-traded AIM company on the platform in November after shares in the Covid-19 testing company came off the boil due to the vaccine breakthroughs. The shares fell as far as 565p after the Pfizer development, having soared as much as 21,000% in a year to more than 1,100p at the end of October. Shares were today trading at 784p.

10 most-bought AIM shares on the interactive investor platform in November 2020



