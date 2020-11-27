Shares for the future: the latest list revealed

This table already contains Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL), Jet2 (LSE:JET2) and RM (LSE:RM.). Respectively, they are a manufacturer of tableware for the hospitality industry, a tenpin bowling centre operator, a leisure airline and package tour operator and a company that among other things supplies software for marking exams.

Before the pandemic I had deemed them excellent businesses, but during the outbreak they have, in some respects, barely been able to operate at all.

They are speculative shares because I do not know how seriously their finances will be affected by the extreme loss of business. Because I could not evaluate the risk, I scored them zero for the risk factor.

Due to the pandemic, Castings (LSE:CGS) has manufactured and sold fewer truck components and Portmeirion (LSE:PMP) has manufactured and sold less tableware and scented candles, but their businesses are still relevant during a pandemic.

They have entered the speculative table because, last time I scored them, I could not be unequivocally positive about profitability, risk, strategy, or fairness. I scored both companies one out of two for each of these factors.

The only thing I could say unequivocally was that their share prices were relatively low in comparison to their historic profits.

Castings says little about its strategy. I reckon it tried to expand its customer base beyond the three big European truck manufacturers it has supplied for decades but the new business was unprofitable.

The company’s policy today is to make more products for its existing customers, but Brexit, and, more distantly, the introduction of electric or hydrogen power trains into vehicles, could disrupt these storied supply chains.

Portmeirion was highly profitable as a manufacturer of famous British tableware brands, but it has acquired and distributes a wider range of homewares today. So far the results have been disappointing.

Distribution, the rationale for the acquisitions, has been a problem for Portmeirion, which has struggled to stop overseas distributors competing outside their territories, and it is only belatedly addressing the internet.

Buying shares in Portmeirion or Castings for the long-term, requires me to decide their strategies address the risks. But I do not see how Castings’ strategy does address palpable risks and while Portmeirion’s strategy may, the risks have grown as it has diversified.

People within these companies, we expect, are working hard to turn things around. Perhaps they will. But with the level of insight I have, that too is a speculative proposition.

Removing a share to the speculative table is meant to be temporary. Next time the company publishes its annual report I will have to decide whether to score it or not.

If I do not score it, it will leave the Decision Engine.

If I do score it, I will be hoping to reinstate it to the main table.

Scoring Softcat

Softcat (LSE:SCT) says its purpose is to help customers by putting employees first. That’s the way it has to be if it is to differentiate itself, because it sells the same products that other IT suppliers do: From Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Dell for example.

It does not rely on contracts to earn repeat business, it relies on the goodwill of customers who have dealt with the company for many years.

Softcat’s strategy is beguilingly simple: it plans to sell more to existing customers (Softcat reckons it receives 15% of their budgets currently) and recruit more of them (it believes it sells to 20% of its addressable market in the UK and Ireland).

To do that it needs to motivate its salespeople, who are the interface with customers. It recruits young account managers as apprentices and trains, rewards, and promotes them so they and the customers they develop relationships with stay with the business.

No doubt protective of this culture is founder Peter Kelly, who is no longer a director. He owns 33% of the shares and has the right to nominate a non-executive director to the board, a right he has not taken up.

His views are probably well represented by the chairman, who until 2018 was his successor as chief executive. John Hellawell describes himself as the company’s “memory”.

IT tends to be rolled out in waves. We had the tech bubble of the late 1990s, and are now experiencing a new wave of demand as companies migrate to cloud solutions and software plays a bigger role in the way organisations manage and innovate.

Cyber-security, protecting this software, has become many organisations’ highest priority.